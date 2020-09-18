Other Prices

as on : 18-09-2020 06:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.333438.0039850399002.31
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)20.00-501830.0040004000-
Aligarh(UP)7.0016.672050.503900390023.42
Firozabad(UP)3.605.88472.6035803650-
Unnao(UP)1.502530.70327532753.97
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67127.603900390011.40
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-38.46111.004230423510.88

Published on September 18, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
