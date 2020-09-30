Other Prices

as on : 30-09-2020 03:33:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC288.0038003800-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)18.002.861009.40505510-15.83
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)14.0016.673542.0039850398502.31
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)289.00528.26379.0031153580-
Shamli(UP)90.00-6.256516.503560342539.61
Chittoor(AP)32.0052.381896.0040004000-
Agra(UP)27.00-3.572540.003750370015.74
Gorakhpur(UP)26.0041145.3040554040-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC720.003900390012.39
Barhaj(UP)16.0033.335218.704050405023.10
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00172.731670.40350035259.38
Shahpura(UP)15.00-31.82679.0022802295-22.45
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672532.00341034009.65
Jafarganj(UP)10.0025519.004100410032.26
Lakhimpur(UP)9.0012.585271.5034203400NC
Gondal(UP)8.306.411042.70385038205.48
Hapur(UP)8.00602053.0030703350-3.61
Maigalganj(UP)8.00604166.003370330073.71
Aligarh(UP)7.00NC2076.503800380020.25
Ballia(UP)7.0040336.50384038759.71
Muradabad(UP)7.00NC1816.603450345015.00
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-15.38460.60374036808.09
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0040010367.503450351011.29
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-3.85309.604040402512.53
Badayoun(UP)4.0081.82884.30343534407.01
Chandausi(UP)4.0014.29249.003440344013.16
Mahoba(UP)4.0011.11174.90318032004.26
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-61.9623.903420350015.15
Saharanpur(UP)4.00NC2458.003480351014.10
Hardoi(UP)4.00-42.86724.203660359015.82
Gazipur(UP)3.80153.33310.10390038608.94
Paliakala(UP)3.7019.35254.40340033507.94
Firozabad(UP)3.6012.5486.2035903620-
Bareilly(UP)3.50483.33282.40345034506.15
Meerut(UP)3.50191.67585.7033503530-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.0020110.00405040258.58
Etawah(UP)3.00NC420.30382538255.52
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020139.0040003900-
Pilibhit(UP)3.007.14790.30344034456.34
Ajuha(UP)3.0020174.404050415022.73
Mathura(UP)3.00NC926.703640360012.00
Jangipura(UP)2.6030142.20390038607.44
Lucknow(UP)2.50-10.711968.70380038008.57
Tulsipur(UP)2.50NC72.1038003850-
Bharthna(UP)2.50NC112.50390039007.59
Faizabad(UP)2.20-26.67254.20410042309.33
Bahraich(UP)2.1040108.60370036109.14
Kosikalan(UP)2.0011.11201.803600360011.80
Orai(UP)2.0010041.5035603550-
Kayamganj(UP)2.00100520.503740372014.72
Devariya(UP)2.00-4.76220.304050393514.41
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC126.303800370010.14
Rasda(UP)2.00NC19.3038103810-
Basti(UP)1.80-10126.204050402514.41
Utraula(UP)1.70-5.5667.8038503850-
Fatehpur(UP)1.60100114.004215421510.34
Mirzapur(UP)1.60-36173.603875387510.40
Nawabganj(UP)1.606.6757.9038003820-
Choubepur(UP)1.6023.0845.304425428521.23
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC115.00390039005.98
Unnao(UP)1.502534.40345034009.52
Shadabad(UP)1.50NC21.1037503700-
Bindki(UP)1.5025243.204220419017.22
Jhansi(UP)1.40NC184.90283528307.59
Achalda(UP)1.2020130.80380038008.54
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-7.69120.004060403014.69
Chorichora(UP)1.2071.43158.504040405014.61
Atarra(UP)1.00NC169.604040402517.78
Etah(UP)1.00-28.57141.703730368014.77
Lalitpur(UP)1.00-28.57290.703150316017.98
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC105.903800370016.92
Jhijhank(UP)1.0042.865.7041504050-
Pukhrayan(UP)0.80-20199.804010400013.60
Mauranipur(UP)0.80NC28.90300030005.26
Partaval(UP)0.80-2083.40403539759.80
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.67105.804040402515.43
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-3051.9037403740-
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)25.00-1.19179.302900300045.00
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)23.00-36.112002.8053455330-14.71
Lakhani(Guj)8.00-50574.0051505320-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.403.03321.8054005500-30.32
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)8.00602442.00377137710.80
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)1.60128.5724.2039553840-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-72.5107.00367535000.68

Published on September 30, 2020
