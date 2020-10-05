Other Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.001001364.004000380073.91
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.0042.863582.0039850398502.31
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)355.0022.841089.0031153115-
Shamli(UP)97.007.784029.503430356034.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.0015004649.50331034506.77
Aligarh(UP)50.00614.291541.503750380019.05
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-9.091970.003925395015.10
Agra(UP)30.007.141952.003720372013.41
Chittoor(AP)21.00-34.381938.0040004000-
Kudchi(Kar)15.0036.36490.0033503450-1.47
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC1020.40340035007.94
Barabanki(UP)15.00201055.80365036454.29
Jafarganj(UP)15.0050461.004000410029.03
Barhaj(UP)13.00-18.753319.704040405022.80
Saharanpur(UP)12.002001413.00320034804.58
Lakhimpur(UP)11.0022.2257902.50340034202.10
Golagokarnath(UP)11.00-21.431674.003420341010.68
Hapur(UP)10.00252055.5029903070-6.12
Muradabad(UP)10.0042.86779.00340034505.43
Hardoi(UP)9.00125511.203530366013.14
Gondal(UP)8.401.2857.60385038506.21
Faizabad(UP)7.00218.18217.80380041001.33
Tundla(UP)6.50225117.903700370013.85
Badayoun(UP)6.0050584.70340034356.92
Bijnaur(UP)6.00NC109.503400346031.53
Kopaganj(UP)6.009.09239.704040404013.01
Sirsaganj(UP)6.009.09402.503740374011.31
Mangalore(Kar)5.00NC15.0038003500-
Ballia(UP)5.00-28.57259.50384038409.71
Mathura(UP)5.0066.67500.703600364010.77
Madhoganj(UP)4.5012.5433.003450342016.16
Azamgarh(UP)4.205499.704050405013.29
Mahoba(UP)4.20-8.7155.20318031900.63
Jaunpur(UP)4.00-20156.803925387510.25
Firozabad(UP)3.60NC385.203650359011.96
Pilibhit(UP)3.5016.67311.30350034404.95
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC168.104000405021.21
Kosikalan(UP)2.8040145.503650360014.06
Lucknow(UP)2.6041369.90385038008.45
Gazipur(UP)2.60-31.58184.7029303900-18.16
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-16.6793.50406040508.85
Etawah(UP)2.50NC229.30383038505.66
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.71134.403580367019.33
Kayamganj(UP)2.50NC281.003780376014.89
Paliakala(UP)2.50-32.43246.10340034007.94
Karvi(UP)2.40-40141.104050400017.56
Hospet(Kar)2.00-33.3324.0035853625-
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33170.204050405015.71
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC111.103800380010.95
Utraula(UP)2.0017.6571.8038503850-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-2083.40390039007.59
Lalitpur(UP)1.80-28151.603140315015.23
Shadabad(UP)1.606.6727.3037203740-
Auraiya(UP)1.505088.80380039003.26
Orai(UP)1.505044.5035003550-
Robertsganj(UP)1.502558.703840370010.66
Partaval(UP)1.5087.551.40402540359.52
Dadri(UP)1.505065.003450352011.29
Bindki(UP)1.50NC152.404200422016.67
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.2548.304300442517.81
Purulia(WB)1.505018.503600360020.00
Bahraich(UP)1.40-33.3397.10360037006.19
Nawabganj(UP)1.40-12.560.7038003800-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC113.80380038008.54
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20NC88.204050406013.45
Kannauj(UP)1.202065.803800380015.15
Konch(UP)1.20-25108.80317031700.63
Etah(UP)1.101083.803720373014.11
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.0066.6755.1037203750-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33139.503900375056.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-43.7585.404240421512.02
Soharatgarh(UP)0.905086.504025402513.06
Baberu(UP)0.80-11.1140.704015401517.57
Chandoli(UP)0.8033.3334.303975395012.77
Mainpuri(UP)0.80-20226.203730374010.68
Chorichora(UP)0.80-46.67151.204050403014.89
Safdarganj(UP)0.8014.2942.303630350014.15
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC69.904010404013.76
Sandila(UP)0.60-25102.603550316013.42
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC73.30361036407.76
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)260.00188.892080.007675.00
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)1.60-20271.40385034508.45

Published on October 05, 2020
