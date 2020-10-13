Other Prices

as on : 13-10-2020 02:02:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)13.00-27.781035.40510505-19.69
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.00-753622.0039900389002.44
Gur(Jaggery)
Shahpura(UP)35.5097.22751.0025702260-12.59
Aligarh(UP)35.00-301611.503750375019.05
Barhaj(UP)24.0084.623367.704025404021.23
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0036.3657932.50340034002.41
Maigalganj(UP)13.0062.51238.003360337073.20
Gondal(UP)7.50-10.71872.60380038504.83
Hardoi(UP)7.00-22.22525.20331035308.52
Chandausi(UP)5.0025190.50340034405.26
Badayoun(UP)4.50-25593.70340034006.25
Gazipur(UP)4.5073.08193.70393029309.17
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-4.76507.704075405014.47
Shikohabad(UP)4.00300147.503700390048.00
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC61.003800365516.92
Mathura(UP)2.80-44506.303660360016.19
Rampur(UP)2.50NC139.403440358014.67
Bahraich(UP)2.4071.43101.90362036005.85
Paliakala(UP)2.30-8250.70338034005.96
Jhansi(UP)2.2057.14148.20284028357.78
Shadabad(UP)1.60NC33.7037303700-
Karvi(UP)1.60-33.33144.304090405018.72
Shahganj(UP)1.505026.60400039605.82
Basti(UP)1.00-44.44107.304020405012.92
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1188.503990402512.08
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3333.40340034508.80
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3348.604000345073.91
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-41.6789.604030405012.89
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-33.3386.604190424010.70
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC44.804025384018.38

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.