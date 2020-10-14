Other Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:52:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00251374.003700400060.87
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.33292.0047003800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00253672.0039900398502.57
Kasganj(UP)2.8012250.6039400394002.07
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)480.0035.212049.0028403115-
Mandya(Kar)186.00-23.773022.003300382020.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)120.00504889.50310033101.64
Shamli(UP)105.008.254239.50311034301.97
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.00102080.003850392512.57
Chittoor(AP)46.00119.052030.0040004000-
Agra(UP)39.00302030.003780372015.24
Hapur(UP)35.002502125.5025802990-19.00
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.291671.503700375017.46
Muradabad(UP)30.00200839.00341034004.92
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.673423.704025402521.23
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0066.671070.4031503400NC
Gorakhpur(UP)22.00-8.331128.7040504050-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00NC605.00378539509.08
Siyana(UP)15.00-30.002340-6.36
Saharanpur(UP)14.0016.671441.0030303200-0.98
Barabanki(UP)14.00-6.671083.80370036506.02
Anakapally(AP)11.30-12.437.61424543253.92
Golagokarnath(UP)11.00NC1696.003400342010.03
Madhoganj(UP)10.50133.33454.003400345011.48
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.3357952.50342034003.01
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-33.33481.003850400026.23
Gondal(UP)7.804888.20380038004.83
Sirsaganj(UP)7.0016.67416.503690374010.15
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.00200593.0031003000-13.89
Chandausi(UP)6.0020202.50341034005.57
Kopaganj(UP)5.50-8.33250.704050404012.50
Ballia(UP)5.00NC269.50386038406.34
Maigalganj(UP)5.00-61.541248.003360336073.20
Tundla(UP)5.00-23.08127.903750370015.38
Etawah(UP)4.5080238.30382538304.79
Faizabad(UP)4.50-35.71226.80380038001.33
Badayoun(UP)4.00-11.11601.70341034005.90
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5040100.50401040607.51
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5514.704080407514.61
Firozabad(UP)3.50-2.78392.203680365012.88
Mirzapur(UP)3.5040123.10381538808.69
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-25162.80393039256.22
Mahoba(UP)3.00-28.57161.20316531800.16
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC137.5041004000-
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-14.29317.30339035000.74
Mathura(UP)3.007.14512.303640366015.56
Balrampur(UP)3.0050117.103800380011.76
Paliakala(UP)2.7017.39256.10340033806.58
Kayamganj(UP)2.50NC286.003770378012.20
Devariya(UP)2.5025175.204045405014.75
Gazipur(UP)2.50-44.44198.70390039308.33
Bharthna(UP)2.402088.20388039007.03
Bahraich(UP)2.30-4.17106.50363036206.14
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.3382.1038503800-
Jangipura(UP)2.00-23.08115.70390039007.14
Auraiya(UP)1.802092.40380038005.56
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-35.71149.103700365017.27
Utraula(UP)1.80-1075.4038003850-
Rasda(UP)1.80-1022.9038203810-
Basti(UP)1.5050110.304020402012.92
Lalitpur(UP)1.50-16.67154.603145314014.16
Karvi(UP)1.50-6.25147.304090409018.90
Jhijhank(UP)1.50508.7036504150-
Shadabad(UP)1.40-12.536.5037403730-
Mainpuri(UP)1.4075229.003700373010.45
Atarra(UP)1.30-13.33128.604080404018.26
Bindki(UP)1.30-13.33155.004220420017.55
Etah(UP)1.209.0986.203720372014.81
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC95.503680372013.58
Unnao(UP)1.202035.80340034008.80
Kannauj(UP)1.20NC68.203800380015.15
Choubepur(UP)1.20-2050.704300430017.81
Rudauli(UP)1.10-15.38186.2036703640-
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8671.904030401013.52
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5086.703900392513.04
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67115.803900380011.40
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9028.5791.404030403015.14
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.8033.3353.503650360021.67
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3388.204185419013.11
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6722.204000360016.79
Chorichora(UP)0.70-12.5152.604035405014.47
Chandoli(UP)0.60-2535.503925397511.35
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-4056.3037903720-
Muskara(UP)0.60-2549.804050400076.09
Safdarganj(UP)0.60-2543.503650363014.06
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)150.00-42.312380.006750.00
Palanpur(Guj)26.0013.042054.8050805345-31.03
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)10.00-6070.006750.00
Lakhani(Guj)8.00NC590.0051705150-
Taramira
Malpura(Raj)1.40-53.338.8040403960-

Published on October 14, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
