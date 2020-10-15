Other Prices

as on : 15-10-2020 01:08:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00-201382.003800370065.22
Davangere(Kar)3.0050298.0043004700-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)12.00-7.691059.40525510-17.32
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.0042.863712.0039900398502.44
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)63.0036.962156.0040004000-
Shahpura(UP)42.5019.72836.0024702570-15.99
Muradabad(UP)32.006.67903.00339034104.31
Barhaj(UP)30.007.143483.704020402521.08
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.671721.503700370017.46
Saharanpur(UP)17.0021.431475.00302530300.83
Lakhimpur(UP)12.002057976.50341034202.71
Hardoi(UP)8.0014.29541.20324033106.93
Gondal(UP)7.40-5.13903.00370038001.65
Ballia(UP)7.0040283.50385038605.77
Maigalganj(UP)7.00401262.003350336072.68
Sirsaganj(UP)6.50-7.14429.503700369011.45
Srirangapattana(Kar)5.00-16.67603.0033003100-8.33
Mahoba(UP)3.5016.67168.2031503165-0.32
Jhansi(UP)3.2045.45154.60283028407.40
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25607.70340034104.62
Gazipur(UP)2.8012204.30390039008.33
Unnao(UP)2.0066.6739.80340034008.80
Basti(UP)1.8020113.904020402012.29
Nawabganj(UP)1.6014.2963.9036603800-
Shadabad(UP)1.20-14.2938.9037503740-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.101090.703980399011.80
Sahiyapur(UP)1.1022.2293.604020403014.53
Achalda(UP)1.00NC117.803900390011.40
Partaval(UP)1.00-33.3353.403950402517.91
Sandila(UP)1.0066.67104.603250355010.17
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)2.00-752446.0037003771-1.10

Published on October 15, 2020
