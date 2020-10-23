Other Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:42:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00NC1394.003200340028.00
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC310.0038004300-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)14.0016.671087.40510525-19.69
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC3862.0039500399001.41
Rura(UP)8.00-11.1134.002900029000NC
Kasganj(UP)2.80NC261.8039500394002.33
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2034.00469005250018.73
Faizabad(UP)1.50-16.6731.404400048000-3.72
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)297.50-16.673358.0025052595-
Mandya(Kar)225.0020.973472.00330033004.76
Muzzafarnagar(UP)185.0023.335559.5029002875-2.52
Shamli(UP)170.0017.244869.5028653015-4.18
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00133.331270.4029503000-4.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00-29.412370.003880395012.14
Meerut(UP)54.0013.68788.7027002900-
Hapur(UP)50.0066.672285.5025202580-14.58
Agra(UP)47.5018.752205.00370037504.23
Bangalore(Kar)41.00-28.071887.0044004500-8.33
Gorakhpur(UP)38.0046.151256.703950398011.58
Saharanpur(UP)33.00651581.0029003000-3.33
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1881.503700375017.09
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1085.00336033606.67
Lakhimpur(UP)30.0076.4758104.50341034104.28
Shahpura(UP)25.50-26.09956.0024602550-0.81
Barabanki(UP)25.5037.841171.80354535801.58
Barhaj(UP)25.0038.893569.703980405019.88
Chittoor(AP)17.00-73.022190.0040004000-
Golagokarnath(UP)11.00101758.003420342010.68
Mainpuri(UP)10.20-27.14309.403750375017.19
Gondal(UP)8.8010952.2034503400-5.22
Etawah(UP)8.0077.78254.3034003825-5.56
Raath(UP)8.004001050.5032004200-
Chandausi(UP)7.0055.56225.50340034104.62
Maigalganj(UP)7.00-501304.003350335028.35
Bijnaur(UP)6.00NC121.503400340031.53
Pandavapura(Kar)5.00-61.5479.0035003400-
Ballia(UP)5.00NC303.504260381017.36
Mathura(UP)4.2050526.30350035709.03
Hardoi(UP)4.00-33.33561.203400334016.04
Tundla(UP)4.0033.33141.903750375015.38
Firozabad(UP)3.805.56407.003625366012.23
Paliakala(UP)3.10-11.43275.30340033902.41
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC112.50401540207.64
Jhansi(UP)3.00-6.25160.603050283015.75
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC140.10382537157.75
Lucknow(UP)3.0011.111385.903860390012.70
Lalitpur(UP)2.8086.67160.203150314515.38
Mahoba(UP)2.60-21.21188.20331032005.41
Badayoun(UP)2.5025622.70340034106.25
Bahraich(UP)2.5019.05115.70361036305.56
Faizabad(UP)2.50-65.28246.20410036507.89
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.71150.00342534257.03
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-37.5152.503800370043.40
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-5.004100-8.90
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.67132.103800380018.75
Ajuha(UP)2.40-4177.904100415020.59
Gazipur(UP)2.2010217.704000392010.50
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC100.4034203500-6.94
Basti(UP)2.00-4.76122.103970400011.52
Farukhabad(UP)2.00100274.80362036509.70
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-9.09161.903710370015.58
Orai(UP)2.002551.7035003500-
Unnao(UP)2.0033.3349.80342534009.60
Kayamganj(UP)2.00NC294.003750382012.28
Devariya(UP)2.00NC187.203960398011.86
Pilibhit(UP)2.00NC325.30338034005.30
Bharthna(UP)2.00-28.5797.8034503550-5.48
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC102.703710371010.75
Tulsipur(UP)1.80-1085.7036003850-
Utraula(UP)1.80NC82.6034503400-
Shadabad(UP)1.7013.3351.9037303740-
Etah(UP)1.6014.2992.203690370013.89
Karvi(UP)1.60NC153.704070406518.49
Mothkur(UP)1.50-2524.9032503000-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50114.2957.903750365025.00
Partaval(UP)1.505056.403950395014.83
Konch(UP)1.50NC114.8031503250NC
Rasda(UP)1.50NC28.9042403780-
Chorichora(UP)1.50114.29155.603985403512.25
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC23.9034303450-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.308.3398.603980402014.20
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1456.104400435020.55
Bindki(UP)1.20-20160.404200422016.99
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-95.8332.0036003750-
Baberu(UP)1.00NC44.704050405018.42
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-33.3391.703950390017.91
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3386.8030004150-16.90
Achalda(UP)1.00-50123.8034003900-2.88
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6774.603800380015.15
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.67109.003420336019.58
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3310.7031503650-
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-47.0695.004170418013.78
Mauranipur(UP)0.80NC27.503150300012.50
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3348.803950398011.27
Safdarganj(UP)0.8033.3345.103550365011.99
Chandoli(UP)0.7016.6736.903900392510.64
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-4011.403150300016.67
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.2952.4032003200-3.03
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-9541.5024800247002.06
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)3.00114.29280.20380038505.56
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-27.27108.60375036752.74
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)150.00-406000.00235023002.17

Published on October 23, 2020
