Other Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.0033.331402.003000320030.43
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC316.0038003800-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4012.0039400394001.16
Rura(UP)8.00NC84.0029500295001.72
Kasganj(UP)1.80-35.71265.4039640396003.23
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)200.00156.4158680.5029503050-8.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)190.005.566299.5027502725-4.18
Amroha(UP)172.00-31.24202.0025652440-
Shamli(UP)170.00-2.865559.5027452835-8.19
Saharanpur(UP)112.00194.741881.0027502800-9.09
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-12.52670.00370038004.96
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-140.002880-33.95
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-14.291530.4028503040-13.64
Chittoor(AP)56.0093.12360.0040004000-
Muradabad(UP)50.00251265.00332033405.40
Agra(UP)38.00-20.832377.003675372513.08
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC2091.50330034004.76
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.0033.33764.003950390013.83
Barhaj(UP)29.00163677.703880397018.29
Meerut(UP)25.00-53.7838.7027502700-
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-37.51386.703950395011.58
Barabanki(UP)22.004.761257.80359035703.16
Azamgarh(UP)17.0078.95567.70388039358.68
Shahpura(UP)15.20-46.671043.4023202450-6.45
Golagokarnath(UP)12.00201826.0029403040-4.85
Madhoganj(UP)10.50110506.00315034002.27
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-16.67597.0028753000-5.74
Kopaganj(UP)8.00NC296.70387539257.64
Hardoi(UP)8.00NC593.203300335012.63
Vishalpur(UP)8.00-33.33288.3033153110-3.91
Siyana(UP)8.00-46.6746.0022002340NC
Gondal(UP)7.60-13.64967.40385034505.48
Mathura(UP)5.5083.33543.3032003580NC
Paliakala(UP)5.0066.67291.3029203400-12.05
Mainpuri(UP)4.90-37.18352.603640377013.75
Badayoun(UP)4.50NC647.90330033802.80
Etawah(UP)4.50-10273.3033253415-7.64
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC128.50401540257.64
Kasganj(UP)4.00122.22110.70345037103.92
Sirsaganj(UP)4.00-11.11475.503660371010.57
Mahoba(UP)3.406.25201.40337032257.32
Hospet(Kar)3.005030.0037003585-
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.29259.20395041003.95
Kayamganj(UP)3.0050308.00343037703.63
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC189.903950400017.91
Gazipur(UP)3.007.14233.30393039008.56
Kosikalan(UP)2.7035171.303770360017.45
Basti(UP)2.5031.58130.90380039008.26
Lalitpur(UP)2.5013.64169.603170317015.90
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.67142.5041504100-
Chorichora(UP)2.5066.67163.603900399010.48
Jhansi(UP)2.40-33.33172.603070305016.95
Lucknow(UP)2.40-14.291396.303780390012.84
Jangipura(UP)2.40-20140.70392038707.69
Etah(UP)2.2046.6799.60346036508.13
Rampur(UP)2.2046.67157.4032003310NC
Bharthna(UP)2.2010106.2035003450-2.78
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33107.4033253400-8.90
Khurja(UP)2.0010044.60300032004.90
Orai(UP)2.00NC59.7035503500-
Achalda(UP)2.00NC131.8034003400-2.88
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00100314.503000320011.52
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC143.103750380017.19
Tulsipur(UP)2.0011.1189.7038503600-
Karvi(UP)2.0011.11161.304050405017.05
Farukhabad(UP)1.80-10278.40350036207.69
Fatehpur(UP)1.805.88105.60390039654.56
Utraula(UP)1.80-1093.8038503850-
Rasda(UP)1.802035.5039204075-
Shadabad(UP)1.606.6763.9036503720-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.505089.8029003000-19.89
Pilibhit(UP)1.50-40336.30333033004.06
Choubepur(UP)1.50NC68.904200420015.07
Bahraich(UP)1.4016.67120.90362036205.85
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4040109.003800390011.44
Mauranipur(UP)1.205029.903150315012.50
Atarra(UP)1.00-33.33139.004070408017.63
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC78.60360038309.09
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC14.7030003100-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.8033.3359.1037003735-
Gurusarai(UP)0.8033.3313.003150315016.67
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2930.103620356011.38
Muskara(UP)0.60-4055.6032503200-1.52
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)320.00-15.793780.006520.00
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)120.001100310.00106150.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.80-48.57332.4049505270-36.13

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.