Other Prices

as on : 05-11-2020 04:21:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5015.3898.50378039006.18
Partaval(UP)1.505063.803900394016.42
Shadabad(UP)1.50-6.2566.9036603650-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6771.704170420014.25
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2574.703940396011.14

Published on November 05, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
