Other Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:41:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.33320.0023003800-
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-2.003500-10.72
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4062.0039350394001.16
Kasganj(UP)4.2050273.8039650395002.99
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0010059480.5027702950-12.62
Hapur(UP)390.00457.143205.5025502500-13.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.00-5.266659.5027002750-1.82
Saharanpur(UP)120.007.142121.0027252750-9.92
Ghaziabad(UP)80.0033.331690.4027802850-15.76
Maigalganj(UP)80.0014.29300.002750288027.91
Meerut(UP)63.00152964.7026502750-
Muradabad(UP)60.00201385.00320033205.96
Chittoor(AP)49.00-12.52458.0040004000-
Agra(UP)31.00-18.422439.003680367512.54
Barhaj(UP)31.006.93739.703860388018.77
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.292151.5032003300NC
Gorakhpur(UP)27.0081440.703950395011.58
Azamgarh(UP)18.508.82604.70385038807.84
Shahpura(UP)18.5021.711080.4023702320-4.44
Hardoi(UP)16.00100625.20327033007.92
Jafarganj(UP)15.0050627.0029502875-3.28
Golagokarnath(UP)13.008.331852.0027902940-10.86
Kopaganj(UP)8.8010314.303840387511.14
Etawah(UP)7.0055.56287.3032753325-9.03
Paliakala(UP)7.0040305.3027502920-17.17
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-38.1519.003250315010.17
Firozabad(UP)5.2023.81425.80357035906.89
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.11657.90330033002.80
Kasganj(UP)5.0025120.70333034506.05
Mathura(UP)4.00-27.27551.30322032000.63
Gazipur(UP)4.0033.33241.30386039305.18
Mainpuri(UP)3.20-34.69359.003640364011.49
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-40609.003625330020.83
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-25134.50400040157.24
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC265.20395039503.95
Farukhabad(UP)3.0066.67284.40330035008.20
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC314.003380343010.10
Tulsipur(UP)3.005095.7037503850-
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00-25481.503650366010.27
Lucknow(UP)2.608.331401.503830378014.33
Bareilly(UP)2.50-28.57153.70327534500.77
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-7.41176.30330037704.43
Orai(UP)2.502564.7035503550-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC147.5040004150-
Devariya(UP)2.50NC197.203940396010.67
Jangipura(UP)2.504.17145.70386039206.04
Mahoba(UP)2.40-29.41206.20334033706.37
Basti(UP)2.10-16135.10378038008.93
Khurja(UP)2.00NC48.60286030002.14
Unnao(UP)2.0015055.40330034255.60
Karvi(UP)2.00NC165.304035405017.30
Nawabganj(UP)1.80NC74.3036503800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8028.57112.60378038009.57
Bahraich(UP)1.507.14123.90365036206.73
Partaval(UP)1.50NC66.803900390014.71
Atarra(UP)1.3030141.604030407016.47
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-27.78108.20380039002.70
Shadabad(UP)1.30-13.3369.5036503660-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6761.104000380033.33
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC95.70365039008.96
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3391.8029002900-19.89
Achalda(UP)1.00-50133.8033003400-5.74
Balrampur(UP)1.00-50145.103700375015.63
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC80.60350036007.69
Muskara(UP)1.0066.6757.6032603250-1.21
Mauranipur(UP)0.80-33.3331.50305031508.93
Chorichora(UP)0.80-68165.203960390012.18
Achnera(UP)0.60NC31.303610362011.08
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC75.903940394010.99
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC75.703650362517.74
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)15.20-39.2259.702550260027.50
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.80780128.20400037509.59
Beawar(Raj)3.7048208.204350410012.99

Published on November 11, 2020
