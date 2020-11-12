Other Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:53:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00-251408.0021003000-8.70
Davangere(Kar)3.0050326.0023002300-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)9.00-40.791135.80515505-19.53
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)30.00204122.0039350394001.03
Rura(UP)8.00NC100.0029500295001.72
Kasganj(UP)4.00122.22281.8039600396402.86
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)450.0015.384105.5023802550-19.32
Lakhimpur(UP)430.007.560340.5027602770-12.38
Amroha(UP)290.0068.64782.0025482565-
Shamli(UP)220.0029.415999.5027402745-8.36
Muzzafarnagar(UP)180.00NC7019.5027002700-1.82
Saharanpur(UP)125.004.172371.0027302725-9.75
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0021.432840.003900370017.29
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-12.5440.002740275027.44
Meerut(UP)64.001.591092.7026002650-
Muradabad(UP)55.00-8.331495.00321032006.29
Mumbai(Mah)52.0067.74989.0046004800-6.12
Chittoor(AP)48.00-2.042554.0040004000-
Bangalore(Kar)46.0012.21979.0044004400-5.38
Agra(UP)37.0019.352513.00355036808.56
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.672221.50325032001.56
Barhaj(UP)34.009.683807.703760386015.69
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-68.751740.4027002780-18.18
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-7.411490.703965395012.01
Barabanki(UP)22.00NC1301.80358535902.72
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)18.00-40800.003850395010.95
Azamgarh(UP)17.00-8.11638.70386038508.12
Karad(Mah)16.00-68.63143.00335035501.52
Shahpura(UP)15.00-18.921110.4023602370-4.84
Vishalpur(UP)14.0075316.3031803315-7.83
Golagokarnath(UP)14.007.691880.0028002790-10.54
Malur(Kar)10.0040032.0038004000-5.00
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.77536.00320032508.47
Paliakala(UP)7.507.14320.3027752750-16.42
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-20.45328.303845384011.29
Gondal(UP)6.80-10.53981.0036203850-1.09
Etawah(UP)6.50-7.14300.3032753275-9.03
Badayoun(UP)6.0020669.90328033002.18
Kasganj(UP)6.0020132.70330033304.43
Hardoi(UP)6.00-62.5637.20323032706.60
Firozabad(UP)5.709.62437.20354035705.99
Ballia(UP)5.00NC323.504010410010.47
Shikohabad(UP)5.00233.33165.503600380035.85
Buland Shahr(UP)5.00150324.502925300010.38
Gazipur(UP)4.5012.5250.30386038605.18
Bareilly(UP)4.0060161.70326032750.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.0060177.603180317015.43
Robertsganj(UP)4.0010070.70387538509.93
Sirsaganj(UP)4.0033.33489.50364036509.97
Lucknow(UP)3.6038.461408.703750383011.94
Etah(UP)3.5059.09106.60330034603.77
Farukhabad(UP)3.5016.67291.40334033009.51
Jangipura(UP)3.4036152.50385038605.77
Jhansi(UP)3.2033.33179.003085307017.52
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC140.50401540007.64
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-25176.80400039007.24
Achalda(UP)3.00200139.8032503300-7.17
Mainpuri(UP)3.00-6.25365.003650364011.79
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.67195.503800395013.43
Rampur(UP)2.5013.64162.40321532000.47
Tulsipur(UP)2.50-16.67100.7037503750-
Khurja(UP)2.201053.00294028605.00
Solapur(Mah)2.00-66.6710.0032003390-
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00185.7140.20276033004.15
Khair(UP)2.00-50285.20345037507.81
Mahoba(UP)2.00-16.67210.203510334011.78
Pukhrayan(UP)2.0010095.8029002900-19.89
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0011.11116.60378037809.57
Balrampur(UP)2.00100149.103700370015.63
Dadri(UP)2.00NC73.0028002900-9.68
Kosikalan(UP)1.90-24180.103500330010.76
Utraula(UP)1.80NC97.4036203850-
Konch(UP)1.8012.5121.6031503160NC
Basti(UP)1.70-19.05138.50378037808.93
Nawabganj(UP)1.70-5.5677.7036003650-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.67101.70375037805.34
Atarra(UP)1.5015.38144.604030403016.47
Sandila(UP)1.5025114.40326033609.76
Jhijhank(UP)1.505017.7029003000-
Rasda(UP)1.50-16.6738.5039753920-
Shadabad(UP)1.407.6972.3036603650-
Puranpur(UP)1.40-12.573.7033003460-
Bahraich(UP)1.30-13.33126.50363036506.14
Chorichora(UP)1.2050167.603950396011.90
Choubepur(UP)1.20-14.2974.10400041709.59
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC97.70365036508.96
Orai(UP)1.00-6066.7035503550-
Chirgaon(UP)1.00NC7.8031503050-
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.6777.703625365016.94
Muskara(UP)0.90-1059.4032303260-2.12
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.80NC60.7034753700-
Chandoli(UP)0.7016.6739.503950397512.06
Safdarganj(UP)0.70-12.546.503650355014.06
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)105.00-67.193990.0046-20.00
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)20.00-83.33350.00410NC
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-93.18129.40400040009.59

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.