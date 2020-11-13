Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)7.00133.331422.0017002100-26.09
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.33330.0023002300-
Ghee
Rura(UP)9.0012.5118.0029500295001.72
Kasganj(UP)3.80-5289.4039600396002.86
Faizabad(UP)1.20NC33.804300045000-
Sultanpur(UP)0.80-6035.60445004750017.72
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)7.5027528.5068506650-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)450.004.6561240.5027502760-12.42
Shamli(UP)225.002.276449.50273027403.02
Saharanpur(UP)130.0042631.0027302730-3.87
Maigalganj(UP)90.0028.57620.002700274025.58
Ghaziabad(UP)60.001401860.4026502700-19.70
Chittoor(AP)56.0016.672666.0040004000-
Agra(UP)35.00-5.412583.003570355010.19
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00201550.703950396511.58
Barhaj(UP)30.00-11.763867.703780376015.95
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)22.5025845.003850385010.95
Barabanki(UP)21.50-2.271344.80358035852.58
Azamgarh(UP)18.005.88674.703860386012.87
Hardoi(UP)17.00183.33671.20320032305.61
Shahpura(UP)15.503.331141.4023002360-7.26
Golagokarnath(UP)12.00-14.291904.0027602800-11.82
Madhoganj(UP)10.5023.53557.00323032005.90
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-82.611995.0042004400-9.68
Robertsganj(UP)7.5087.585.703885387510.21
Ballia(UP)7.0040337.50397040109.37
Kopaganj(UP)6.50-7.14341.303845384511.77
Paliakala(UP)6.20-17.33332.7027302775-17.77
Etawah(UP)6.00-7.69312.3032753275-9.03
Firozabad(UP)5.50-3.51448.203550354024.56
Chandausi(UP)5.00-28.57235.5032403400-0.31
Sultanpur(UP)5.00100157.5040504000-
Mathura(UP)5.0025561.30325032200.62
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33140.70331033005.41
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5185.203190318022.69
Lucknow(UP)3.60NC1415.903775375012.69
Faizabad(UP)3.5016.67272.2038003950NC
Farukhabad(UP)3.50NC298.403360334010.16
Etah(UP)3.40-2.86113.40335033006.35
Rampur(UP)3.0020168.40321532150.47
Ajuha(UP)3.007.14201.503800380013.43
Karvi(UP)3.0050171.304020403516.86
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-6.67370.60353036508.78
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025149.10380038357.95
Devariya(UP)2.50NC202.20387039408.25
Gazipur(UP)2.50-44.44255.30380038603.54
Sahiyapur(UP)2.4020121.40378037809.57
Naugarh(UP)2.2069.23133.30378039756.78
Kosikalan(UP)2.1010.53184.303550350013.78
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC111.4033503325-8.22
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC99.8029502900-18.51
Shikohabad(UP)2.00-60169.503600360050.00
Bharthna(UP)2.00-9.09110.2034503500-4.17
Partaval(UP)1.802070.403850390013.24
Rasda(UP)1.802042.1039403975-
Mahoba(UP)1.60-20213.403525351015.01
Shadabad(UP)1.6014.2975.5036003660-
Bahraich(UP)1.5015.38129.50362036305.85
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.505064.104000400033.33
Orai(UP)1.505069.7035503550-
Konch(UP)1.50-16.67124.6031503150NC
Choubepur(UP)1.502577.10398040009.04
Baberu(UP)1.20-7.6949.704030405017.84
Sandila(UP)1.20-20116.80324032609.09
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3319.7029502900-
Chorichora(UP)1.00-16.67169.603960395011.55
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.9012.562.5034403475-
Muskara(UP)0.80-11.1161.0031503230-4.55
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6777.303950394011.11
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3079.103625362516.94
Achnera(UP)0.60NC32.50357036109.85
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2550.003800395010.14
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)2.5066.6746.5024700248001.65
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)70.00-33.334130.0044-20.00
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)20.00-86.676040.00235023502.17

November 13, 2020
