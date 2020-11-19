Other Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC4172.0039400393501.29
Kasganj(UP)4.507.14298.4039500396502.60
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)280.0055.567579.50270027000.37
Lakhimpur(UP)200.00-55.5661640.5028102750-9.35
Maigalganj(UP)80.00-11.11780.002700270025.58
Agra(UP)43.0022.862669.00358035709.98
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-33.331940.4027502650-9.84
Muradabad(UP)40.00-27.271575.00322032109.15
Gorakhpur(UP)40.0033.331630.70370039504.52
Barhaj(UP)36.00203939.703800378028.81
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.292281.5032003250-1.54
Chittoor(AP)28.00154.552744.0040004000-
Barabanki(UP)22.504.651389.80358535802.72
Azamgarh(UP)19.005.56712.703825386011.35
Shahpura(UP)15.50NC1172.4023702300-4.44
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00200354.50280029254.48
Golagokarnath(UP)12.00NC1928.0028002760-9.68
Hardoi(UP)7.00-58.82685.20314532003.45
Firozabad(UP)6.7021.82461.603500355026.35
Gondal(UP)6.60-2.94994.2035503620-3.01
Mathura(UP)6.0020573.3031003250-3.13
Khurja(UP)5.00127.2763.00281529408.06
Shikohabad(UP)5.00150179.503450360046.81
Bareilly(UP)4.5012.5170.7032403260-2.56
Etah(UP)4.5032.35122.40330033504.43
Etawah(UP)4.50-25321.3033003275-2.94
Gazipur(UP)4.5080264.30380038007.34
Sirsaganj(UP)4.5012.5498.50353036405.69
Devariya(UP)4.0060210.20378038705.44
Vishalpur(UP)4.00-71.43324.3032103180-6.96
Lalitpur(UP)3.80NC192.803150319020.23
Jaunpur(UP)3.5016.67183.80401040007.51
Mainpuri(UP)3.2014.29377.00353035308.62
Tulsipur(UP)3.0020106.7036003750-
Chorichora(UP)3.00200175.60370039605.71
Kosikalan(UP)2.8033.33189.90335035506.69
Unnao(UP)2.804061.0031003300-0.80
Ajuha(UP)2.60-13.33206.703750380011.94
Jahangirabad(UP)2.502545.202850276014.00
Badayoun(UP)2.40-60674.70325032804.84
Kasganj(UP)2.40-40145.50330033104.43
Bahraich(UP)2.0033.33133.50363036206.14
Khair(UP)2.00NC289.2033003450NC
Khalilabad(UP)2.00100101.703800365020.63
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20153.10380038009.20
Robertsganj(UP)2.00-73.3389.70386538859.65
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-33.33318.00335033809.48
Pilibhit(UP)2.0033.33340.3031803330-2.75
Balrampur(UP)2.00NC153.10340037006.25
Rasda(UP)2.0011.1146.1038753940-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60NC104.90374037505.06
Lucknow(UP)1.60-55.561419.103780377512.84
Basti(UP)1.50-11.76141.50375037808.70
Shadabad(UP)1.50-6.2578.5035503600-
Konch(UP)1.50NC127.6031503150-2.33
Dadri(UP)1.50-2576.0027802800-13.13
Choubepur(UP)1.50NC80.10397539808.90
Mahoba(UP)1.20-25215.803585352520.71
Atarra(UP)1.00-33.33146.603980403015.36
Baberu(UP)1.00-16.6751.704040403017.96
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.0011.1164.5033703440-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-58.33123.40376037808.99
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC82.60340035003.03
Muskara(UP)0.9012.562.8031003150-8.82
Rudauli(UP)0.80-27.27195.00358035502.73
Naanpara(UP)0.70NC80.503580362517.38
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2978.503945395010.04
Safdarganj(UP)0.60-14.2947.703550365010.94

Published on November 19, 2020
