Other Prices

as on : 20-11-2020 11:52:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)220.001062080.5028002810-9.68
Badayoun(UP)5.00108.33684.70320032503.23
Balrampur(UP)3.0050159.10330034003.13
Shadabad(UP)1.40-6.6781.3035603550-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3380.103950394510.18

Published on November 20, 2020
