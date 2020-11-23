Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)6.00-14.291434.0021001700-8.70
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC14.0013001250-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)13.0044.441161.80505515-24.06
Ambala Cantt.(Har)5.90126.9277.20550540-11.29
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.334212.0039400393501.29
Rura(UP)8.00-11.11134.0029500295001.72
GreenFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)10.50-27.59123.2024015020.00
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)450.00NC5005.5023802380-11.85
Amroha(UP)308.006.215398.0025752548-
Lakhimpur(UP)300.0036.3662680.5027702800-9.77
Shamli(UP)225.00NC6899.5026252730-1.32
Muzzafarnagar(UP)220.00-21.438019.50270027003.05
Saharanpur(UP)165.0026.922961.0027002730-5.59
Maigalganj(UP)100.0025980.002700270025.58
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.00-5.883000.003550390010.94
Agra(UP)55.0027.912779.0031003580-3.43
Meerut(UP)49.00-23.441190.7026852600-
Muradabad(UP)43.007.51661.00323532208.56
Barhaj(UP)34.00-5.564007.703750380027.12
Bangalore(Kar)30.002752055.0042504200-8.60
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC2341.5030003200-7.69
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.0020899.00380038509.20
Azamgarh(UP)25.0031.58762.703800382511.44
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-37.51680.7034503700-2.54
Barabanki(UP)22.00-2.221433.80360035853.30
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-501980.4027502750-9.84
Buland Shahr(UP)20.0033.33394.50282028008.46
Chittoor(AP)18.00-35.712780.0040004000-
Raath(UP)18.001251086.50316032008.97
Hardoi(UP)14.00100713.20315031457.51
Golagokarnath(UP)13.008.331954.0027602800-11.82
Bhadravathi(Kar)12.00100433.0034103529-
Kiratpur(UP)11.0057.14566.0024003100NC
Paliakala(UP)9.0045.16350.7027502730-8.94
Kopaganj(UP)8.8035.38358.903790384510.66
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-46.67643.00295029507.27
Bijnaur(UP)7.0016.67135.503200340023.79
Firozabad(UP)7.004.48475.603490350025.99
Madhoganj(UP)7.00-33.33571.00315032306.78
Khurja(UP)6.503076.00281528158.48
Solapur(Mah)6.0020022.0031513200-
Ballia(UP)6.00-14.29349.50394039708.24
Etawah(UP)6.0033.33333.3032753300-3.68
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5022.22509.50350035304.48
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC189.50242534505.43
Vishalpur(UP)5.0025334.30319032101.59
Badayoun(UP)4.50-10693.70320032003.90
Farukhabad(UP)4.5028.57307.40335033606.35
Mainpuri(UP)3.8018.75384.60349035307.38
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5016.67147.503990401511.45
Etah(UP)3.50-22.22129.40330033007.14
Pilibhit(UP)3.5075347.3032203180-0.62
Gazipur(UP)3.50-22.22271.30380038007.34
Jangipura(UP)3.502.94159.50380038506.74
Jhansi(UP)3.00-6.25185.003085308514.90
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050159.103950380013.51
Ajuha(UP)3.0015.38212.703800375013.43
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC165.10330033003.13
Karvi(UP)3.00NC177.30372540208.28
Lalitpur(UP)2.80-26.32198.403160315017.04
Devariya(UP)2.80-30215.80375037805.63
Mahoba(UP)2.60116.67221.003440358515.82
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025323.00338033508.68
Bharthna(UP)2.4020115.0033603450-6.67
Bindki(UP)2.3015169.00386540007.36
Lucknow(UP)2.2037.51423.50364037808.66
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC119.4033003300-8.33
Khair(UP)2.00NC293.2031503300-4.55
Orai(UP)2.0033.3373.703550355020.34
Robertsganj(UP)2.00NC93.703890386510.35
Chorichora(UP)2.00-33.33179.6034003700-2.86
Soharatgarh(UP)1.9018.75108.70364037402.25
Shadabad(UP)1.8028.5784.9033003560-
Choubepur(UP)1.7013.3383.50397539758.90
Nawabganj(UP)1.60-5.8880.9035003600-
Utraula(UP)1.60-11.11100.6035003620-
Sandila(UP)1.5025119.80316032408.97
Rasda(UP)1.50-2549.1039003875-
Atarra(UP)1.3030149.20378039809.25
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC110.80382038003.80
Achalda(UP)1.20-60142.2033003250-5.71
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2020125.80376037608.99
Baberu(UP)1.101053.90374040409.20
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-50103.703600380018.03
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3378.0027502780-11.29
Rudauli(UP)1.0025197.00361035803.74
Bahraich(UP)0.80-60135.10360036305.57
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2982.103580358017.38
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.581.503950395010.80
Achnera(UP)0.60NC33.703530357011.36
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-6065.304000400033.33
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60-4065.7033503370-
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-6025.10322034302.22
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)80.00-44.834580.0045-20.00
Palanpur(Guj)15.002752118.8049255115-36.39

Published on November 23, 2020