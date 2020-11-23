Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BunchBeans
|Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)
|6.00
|-14.29
|1434.00
|2100
|1700
|-8.70
|Chintamani(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|14.00
|1300
|1250
|-
|DryFodder
|Jhansi(UP)
|13.00
|44.44
|1161.80
|505
|515
|-24.06
|Ambala Cantt.(Har)
|5.90
|126.92
|77.20
|550
|540
|-11.29
|Ghee
|Aligarh(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|4212.00
|39400
|39350
|1.29
|Rura(UP)
|8.00
|-11.11
|134.00
|29500
|29500
|1.72
|GreenFodder
|Ambala Cantt.(Har)
|10.50
|-27.59
|123.20
|240
|150
|20.00
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Hapur(UP)
|450.00
|NC
|5005.50
|2380
|2380
|-11.85
|Amroha(UP)
|308.00
|6.21
|5398.00
|2575
|2548
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|300.00
|36.36
|62680.50
|2770
|2800
|-9.77
|Shamli(UP)
|225.00
|NC
|6899.50
|2625
|2730
|-1.32
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|220.00
|-21.43
|8019.50
|2700
|2700
|3.05
|Saharanpur(UP)
|165.00
|26.92
|2961.00
|2700
|2730
|-5.59
|Maigalganj(UP)
|100.00
|25
|980.00
|2700
|2700
|25.58
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|80.00
|-5.88
|3000.00
|3550
|3900
|10.94
|Agra(UP)
|55.00
|27.91
|2779.00
|3100
|3580
|-3.43
|Meerut(UP)
|49.00
|-23.44
|1190.70
|2685
|2600
|-
|Muradabad(UP)
|43.00
|7.5
|1661.00
|3235
|3220
|8.56
|Barhaj(UP)
|34.00
|-5.56
|4007.70
|3750
|3800
|27.12
|Bangalore(Kar)
|30.00
|275
|2055.00
|4250
|4200
|-8.60
|Aligarh(UP)
|30.00
|NC
|2341.50
|3000
|3200
|-7.69
|Varanasi(Grain)(UP)
|27.00
|20
|899.00
|3800
|3850
|9.20
|Azamgarh(UP)
|25.00
|31.58
|762.70
|3800
|3825
|11.44
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|25.00
|-37.5
|1680.70
|3450
|3700
|-2.54
|Barabanki(UP)
|22.00
|-2.22
|1433.80
|3600
|3585
|3.30
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|20.00
|-50
|1980.40
|2750
|2750
|-9.84
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|20.00
|33.33
|394.50
|2820
|2800
|8.46
|Chittoor(AP)
|18.00
|-35.71
|2780.00
|4000
|4000
|-
|Raath(UP)
|18.00
|125
|1086.50
|3160
|3200
|8.97
|Hardoi(UP)
|14.00
|100
|713.20
|3150
|3145
|7.51
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|13.00
|8.33
|1954.00
|2760
|2800
|-11.82
|Bhadravathi(Kar)
|12.00
|100
|433.00
|3410
|3529
|-
|Kiratpur(UP)
|11.00
|57.14
|566.00
|2400
|3100
|NC
|Paliakala(UP)
|9.00
|45.16
|350.70
|2750
|2730
|-8.94
|Kopaganj(UP)
|8.80
|35.38
|358.90
|3790
|3845
|10.66
|Jafarganj(UP)
|8.00
|-46.67
|643.00
|2950
|2950
|7.27
|Bijnaur(UP)
|7.00
|16.67
|135.50
|3200
|3400
|23.79
|Firozabad(UP)
|7.00
|4.48
|475.60
|3490
|3500
|25.99
|Madhoganj(UP)
|7.00
|-33.33
|571.00
|3150
|3230
|6.78
|Khurja(UP)
|6.50
|30
|76.00
|2815
|2815
|8.48
|Solapur(Mah)
|6.00
|200
|22.00
|3151
|3200
|-
|Ballia(UP)
|6.00
|-14.29
|349.50
|3940
|3970
|8.24
|Etawah(UP)
|6.00
|33.33
|333.30
|3275
|3300
|-3.68
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|5.50
|22.22
|509.50
|3500
|3530
|4.48
|Shikohabad(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|189.50
|2425
|3450
|5.43
|Vishalpur(UP)
|5.00
|25
|334.30
|3190
|3210
|1.59
|Badayoun(UP)
|4.50
|-10
|693.70
|3200
|3200
|3.90
|Farukhabad(UP)
|4.50
|28.57
|307.40
|3350
|3360
|6.35
|Mainpuri(UP)
|3.80
|18.75
|384.60
|3490
|3530
|7.38
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|147.50
|3990
|4015
|11.45
|Etah(UP)
|3.50
|-22.22
|129.40
|3300
|3300
|7.14
|Pilibhit(UP)
|3.50
|75
|347.30
|3220
|3180
|-0.62
|Gazipur(UP)
|3.50
|-22.22
|271.30
|3800
|3800
|7.34
|Jangipura(UP)
|3.50
|2.94
|159.50
|3800
|3850
|6.74
|Jhansi(UP)
|3.00
|-6.25
|185.00
|3085
|3085
|14.90
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.00
|50
|159.10
|3950
|3800
|13.51
|Ajuha(UP)
|3.00
|15.38
|212.70
|3800
|3750
|13.43
|Balrampur(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|165.10
|3300
|3300
|3.13
|Karvi(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|177.30
|3725
|4020
|8.28
|Lalitpur(UP)
|2.80
|-26.32
|198.40
|3160
|3150
|17.04
|Devariya(UP)
|2.80
|-30
|215.80
|3750
|3780
|5.63
|Mahoba(UP)
|2.60
|116.67
|221.00
|3440
|3585
|15.82
|Kayamganj(UP)
|2.50
|25
|323.00
|3380
|3350
|8.68
|Bharthna(UP)
|2.40
|20
|115.00
|3360
|3450
|-6.67
|Bindki(UP)
|2.30
|15
|169.00
|3865
|4000
|7.36
|Lucknow(UP)
|2.20
|37.5
|1423.50
|3640
|3780
|8.66
|Auraiya(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|119.40
|3300
|3300
|-8.33
|Khair(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|293.20
|3150
|3300
|-4.55
|Orai(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|73.70
|3550
|3550
|20.34
|Robertsganj(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|93.70
|3890
|3865
|10.35
|Chorichora(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|179.60
|3400
|3700
|-2.86
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|1.90
|18.75
|108.70
|3640
|3740
|2.25
|Shadabad(UP)
|1.80
|28.57
|84.90
|3300
|3560
|-
|Choubepur(UP)
|1.70
|13.33
|83.50
|3975
|3975
|8.90
|Nawabganj(UP)
|1.60
|-5.88
|80.90
|3500
|3600
|-
|Utraula(UP)
|1.60
|-11.11
|100.60
|3500
|3620
|-
|Sandila(UP)
|1.50
|25
|119.80
|3160
|3240
|8.97
|Rasda(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|49.10
|3900
|3875
|-
|Atarra(UP)
|1.30
|30
|149.20
|3780
|3980
|9.25
|Fatehpur(UP)
|1.30
|NC
|110.80
|3820
|3800
|3.80
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|-60
|142.20
|3300
|3250
|-5.71
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.20
|20
|125.80
|3760
|3760
|8.99
|Baberu(UP)
|1.10
|10
|53.90
|3740
|4040
|9.20
|Khalilabad(UP)
|1.00
|-50
|103.70
|3600
|3800
|18.03
|Dadri(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|78.00
|2750
|2780
|-11.29
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.00
|25
|197.00
|3610
|3580
|3.74
|Bahraich(UP)
|0.80
|-60
|135.10
|3600
|3630
|5.57
|Naanpara(UP)
|0.80
|14.29
|82.10
|3580
|3580
|17.38
|Anandnagar(UP)
|0.70
|-12.5
|81.50
|3950
|3950
|10.80
|Achnera(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|33.70
|3530
|3570
|11.36
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|0.60
|-60
|65.30
|4000
|4000
|33.33
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|0.60
|-40
|65.70
|3350
|3370
|-
|Wazirganj(UP)
|0.60
|-60
|25.10
|3220
|3430
|2.22
|Rajgir
|Pune(Mah)
|80.00
|-44.83
|4580.00
|4
|5
|-20.00
|Palanpur(Guj)
|15.00
|275
|2118.80
|4925
|5115
|-36.39
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...