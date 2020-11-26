Other Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:11:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC334.0018002300-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)9.00-30.771179.80520505-21.80
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00254262.0039400394001.29
Kasganj(UP)4.005.26306.4039400396001.03
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)350.0016.6763380.5027402770-10.75
Amroha(UP)315.002.276028.0026002575-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)245.0011.368509.50266027001.72
Shamli(UP)225.00NC7349.5025752625-3.20
Kiratpur(UP)110.00900786.00245024002.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)95.0018.753190.00335035504.69
Meerut(UP)70.0042.861330.7026502685-
Bangalore(Kar)57.00902169.0042504250-8.60
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-501080.002680270024.65
Muradabad(UP)50.0016.281761.00320032357.38
Azamgarh(UP)36.0044834.70360038005.57
Barhaj(UP)30.00-11.764067.703600375024.14
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.672391.5030003000-7.69
Chittoor(AP)24.0033.332828.0040004000-
Buland Shahr(UP)22.0010438.50281028208.08
Barabanki(UP)21.00-4.551475.80360036003.30
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00NC2020.4027002750-11.48
Raath(UP)16.80-6.671120.103300316013.79
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-401710.70361034501.98
Shahpura(UP)15.00-3.231202.4022802370-8.06
Golagokarnath(UP)13.00NC1980.0027502760-12.14
Madhoganj(UP)10.5050592.00302031502.37
Jafarganj(UP)10.0025663.00305029508.93
Kopaganj(UP)9.002.27376.90360037905.11
Paliakala(UP)9.00NC368.7027202750-9.93
Firozabad(UP)8.0014.29491.603400349024.77
Mathura(UP)8.0033.33589.3029503100-8.39
Hardoi(UP)7.50-46.43728.20305031504.10
Gondal(UP)6.50-1.521007.2035503550-2.74
Etawah(UP)6.00NC345.3032703275-3.82
Sirsaganj(UP)6.009.09521.5032003500-4.48
Mainpuri(UP)5.5044.74395.6031303490-3.69
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0042.86157.503990399011.45
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.11703.70320032001.59
Ballia(UP)5.00-16.67359.50395039408.52
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC199.503400242546.55
Gazipur(UP)4.806.67289.903850385010.00
Jhansi(UP)4.5050194.003075308514.53
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-11.11315.40335033509.84
Etah(UP)3.808.57137.00331033007.47
Pilibhit(UP)3.50NC354.3031603220-2.47
Kayamganj(UP)3.0020329.00336033808.04
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC171.1032003300NC
Kasganj(UP)2.8016.67151.10325033007.97
Lucknow(UP)2.8027.271429.10360036407.46
Lalitpur(UP)2.60-7.14203.603150316015.38
Mahoba(UP)2.60NC226.203380344013.80
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-10.71194.90325033500.93
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025104.8028002950-18.84
Robertsganj(UP)2.502598.70387038909.79
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67217.703850380014.93
Vishalpur(UP)2.50-50339.30315031900.32
Khair(UP)2.2010297.6031003150-6.06
Bahraich(UP)2.00150139.10361036005.87
Basti(UP)2.0033.33145.50350037502.34
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00-2049.20266028507.47
Devariya(UP)2.00-28.57219.80360037501.41
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-5.26112.3035003640-1.69
Utraula(UP)1.706.25104.0035503500-
Nawabganj(UP)1.60NC84.1035003500-
Orai(UP)1.60-2076.903550355020.34
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.33129.00355037602.90
Bareilly(UP)1.50-66.67173.7032003240NC
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-50109.7035503600-
Kannauj(UP)1.505085.60335034001.52
Dadri(UP)1.505081.0027502750-9.84
Jhijhank(UP)1.505022.7029002950-
Rasda(UP)1.50NC52.1039253900-
Choubepur(UP)1.50-11.7686.50395039758.22
Shadabad(UP)1.40-12.590.9032503300-
Sandila(UP)1.40-6.67122.60306031605.52
Muskara(UP)1.4055.5665.6031603100-7.06
Konch(UP)1.30-13.33130.2031503150-1.56
Baberu(UP)1.209.0956.30370037408.03
Atarra(UP)1.00-23.08151.20370037807.25
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67144.2033003300-5.71
Partaval(UP)1.00-44.4472.403800385011.76
Rudauli(UP)1.00NC199.00361036103.14
Chorichora(UP)0.80-60181.2034503400-1.43
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2982.70370039503.21
Rajgir
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.7050337.8046554950-39.94

Published on November 26, 2020
