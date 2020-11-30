Other Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)210.00-6.677769.5026602575-0.19
Chittoor(AP)11.00-54.172850.0040004000-
Shadabad(UP)1.6014.2994.1032203250-
Kesinga(Ori)1.00-2.007000--
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6735.1029903530-0.33
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)50.00-37.54680.0034-40.00

Published on November 30, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
