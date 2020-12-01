Other Prices

as on : 01-12-2020 05:19:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bunch Beans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00-33.331442.0018002100-28.00
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC338.0023001800-
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)400.00-11.115805.5024502380-9.26
Saharanpur(UP)232.0040.613425.00267527000.19
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)100.005.263390.00320033502.40
Karad(Mah)47.00193.75237.0033003350NC
Barhaj(UP)37.0023.334141.703580360023.45
Aligarh(UP)35.00402461.5030003000-7.69
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-16.67894.70360036005.57
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)23.00-14.81945.00380038007.34
Raath(UP)21.5027.981163.103300330029.41
Hardoi(UP)19.00153.33766.20301030502.73
Mathura(UP)10.0025609.3029402950-8.70
Bhadravathi(Kar)9.00-25451.0037303410-
Farukhabad(UP)7.0075329.4029003350-5.23
Mainpuri(UP)7.0027.27409.6030203130-0.98
Etawah(UP)6.508.33358.303250327016.07
Chandausi(UP)6.0020247.50317532400.79
Jaunpur(UP)6.0071.43195.80395040106.04
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-33.33388.90360036005.88
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC209.503350340045.65
Maharajganj(UP)5.00-83.3350.003520380017.33
Khurja(UP)4.50-30.7785.002830281512.52
Kasganj(UP)4.0042.86159.10323032509.49
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-40163.504000399012.68
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.29278.20392538003.02
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC335.00325033605.86
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-40163.5036504050-
Bareilly(UP)2.8086.67179.30316032000.64
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC199.90335032503.08
Lucknow(UP)2.50-10.711434.10356036009.54
Devariya(UP)2.5025224.80360036002.42
Karvi(UP)2.50-16.67182.30371037258.16
Bharthna(UP)2.40NC119.803300336010.00
Lalitpur(UP)2.30-11.54208.203180315016.91
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC123.40335033001.52
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20108.8028002800-6.67
Rampur(UP)2.00-33.33172.403250321512.07
Basti(UP)1.90-5149.30345035000.88
Konch(UP)1.6023.08133.4031503150-1.56
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.5131.80350035501.45
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC113.40375038204.17
Bahraich(UP)1.20-40141.50357036104.69
Chorichora(UP)1.2050183.6034703450-0.86
Atarra(UP)1.00NC153.203780370010.36
Puranpur(UP)1.00-28.5775.7031753300-3.05
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3324.7029002900-
Muskara(UP)1.00-28.5767.6031603160-7.06
Maudaha(UP)0.8033.3325.00370040607.56
Chandoli(UP)0.70NC40.903950395012.06
Safdarganj(UP)0.60NC48.90352035509.32
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)10.00-804700.0033-40.00

Published on December 01, 2020
