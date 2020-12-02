Other Prices

as on : 02-12-2020 02:46:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Hapur(UP)450.0012.56705.5024502450-9.26
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0014.2964180.5027702740-8.73
Amroha(UP)245.00-22.226518.0025352600-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)100.00NC3590.00321532002.88
Maigalganj(UP)100.001001280.002680268024.65
Muradabad(UP)50.00NC1861.00319032008.14
Buland Shahr(UP)38.0072.73514.502800281010.67
Paliakala(UP)38.00322.22444.7027402720-9.27
Azamgarh(UP)34.0013.33962.70350036002.64
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.292521.5030503000-6.15
Chittoor(AP)27.00145.452904.0040004000-
Shahpura(UP)20.5036.671243.4022902280-7.66
Gorakhpur(UP)20.0033.331750.70361036101.98
Barabanki(UP)17.00-19.051509.80352036002.33
Mathura(UP)13.0030635.3029002940-9.94
Golagokarnath(UP)13.00NC2006.0027602750-11.82
Firozabad(UP)8.303.75508.203080340013.03
Mainpuri(UP)7.507.14424.6030103020-1.31
Baraut(UP)7.00-12.555.0025002700-7.41
Tundla(UP)7.0075163.9031503725-2.78
Farukhabad(UP)6.50-7.14342.4029002900-5.23
Maharajganj(UP)6.002062.003520352017.33
Khurja(UP)5.5022.2296.002810283011.73
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00-16.67531.5031103200-7.16
Jhansi(UP)4.50NC203.003070307511.43
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.3384.003400380015.25
Badayoun(UP)4.00-20711.7032003200NC
Balrampur(UP)4.0033.33179.1032003200NC
Karvi(UP)3.0020188.30368037107.29
Jangipura(UP)3.00-14.29165.50380038008.57
Basti(UP)2.6036.84154.50345034500.88
Mahoba(UP)2.60NC231.403310338013.75
Fatehpur(UP)2.5092.31118.40375037504.17
Lalitpur(UP)2.508.7213.203160318016.18
Lucknow(UP)2.30-81438.70352535608.46
Bahraich(UP)2.0066.67145.50357035704.69
Khalilabad(UP)2.00100107.703500360016.67
Bindki(UP)2.00-13.04173.00375038654.17
Shadabad(UP)1.8012.597.7032003220-
Atarra(UP)1.5050156.203780378010.36
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC112.7035503550-
Choubepur(UP)1.30-13.3389.10375039502.74
Partaval(UP)1.202074.80350038002.94
Muskara(UP)1.202070.0032603160-4.12
Achalda(UP)1.00NC146.2033003300-5.71
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.57133.80350035001.45
Naanpara(UP)1.002584.103550358018.33
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC26.7028602900-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC36.5029602990-1.33
Sugar
Hapur(UP)20.00-40.003430--
Mawana(UP)2.00-4.003350--
Paliakala(UP)1.30-7.145.4034703450-

Published on December 02, 2020
