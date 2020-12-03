Other Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:21:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)250.002.049009.50267026602.10
Maigalganj(UP)70.00-301420.002660268023.72
Muradabad(UP)60.00201981.00318031907.80
Mumbai(Mah)54.003.851097.0044004600-10.20
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.672591.5030003050NC
Barhaj(UP)34.00-8.114209.703580358023.45
Agra(UP)32.00-41.822843.00307031000.66
Paliakala(UP)31.00-18.42506.7027302740-9.60
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-11.761022.70355035004.11
Shahpura(UP)23.0012.21289.4023502290-5.24
Hasanpur(UP)20.50-41.001800--
Kayamganj(UP)15.00400365.0028203250-5.05
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-251780.70362036102.26
Vishalpur(UP)15.00500369.30315031502.27
Chittoor(AP)14.00-48.152932.0043004000-
Barabanki(UP)14.00-17.651537.80356035204.25
Golagokarnath(UP)14.007.692034.0027502760-11.29
Jafarganj(UP)10.00NC683.0028003050-1.75
Mihipurwa(UP)9.00-15.89834.002850245035.71
Chandausi(UP)7.5025262.50317031750.63
Ballia(UP)7.0040373.50392039506.67
Mainpuri(UP)7.00-6.67438.6030203010-1.95
Gondal(UP)6.50NC1020.2035503550-2.74
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-38.1605.00305030204.10
Khurja(UP)6.009.09108.002840281013.60
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5010542.5030103110-9.34
Badayoun(UP)5.0025721.7031753200-0.16
Pratapgarh(UP)4.0033.33171.503950400011.27
Pilibhit(UP)4.0014.29362.30320031601.91
Tulsipur(UP)4.00166.67120.7035503550-
Etah(UP)3.50-7.89144.00324033106.23
Ajuha(UP)3.0020223.703700385010.45
Dadri(UP)3.0010087.0027202750-10.82
Maharajganj(UP)3.00-5068.00320035206.67
Kasganj(UP)2.80-30164.703250323010.92
Mahoba(UP)2.807.69237.003315331013.92
Gazipur(UP)2.80-41.67295.50380038508.57
Lucknow(UP)2.7017.391444.10350035258.53
Bahraich(UP)2.5025150.50355035703.80
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC204.90330033500.92
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5025113.8028002800NC
Jangipura(UP)2.30-23.33170.10373038006.57
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC53.202650266010.42
Khair(UP)2.00-9.09301.603700310019.35
Balrampur(UP)2.00-50183.1032003200-5.88
Soharatgarh(UP)1.905.56116.1034503500-3.09
Utraula(UP)1.9011.76107.8035503550-
Atarra(UP)1.8020159.80370037809.63
Shadabad(UP)1.80NC101.3031703200-
Basti(UP)1.70-34.62157.90345034500.88
Jhijhank(UP)1.505029.7028002860-
Rampur(UP)1.20-40174.803250325012.07
Sandila(UP)1.20-14.29125.00306030605.52
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6991.50374037502.47
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-50109.703600350020.00
Achalda(UP)1.00NC148.20330033008.20
Muskara(UP)1.00-16.6772.0032503260-4.41
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.3354.1038803925-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3085.503550355018.33
Sugar
Mumbai(Mah)125.00-250.003292--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)55.0022.22200.0033703380-
Dadri(UP)4.00NC16.0033703420-
Mawana(UP)2.50259.0033403350-
Paliakala(UP)1.7030.778.8034603470-

Published on December 03, 2020
