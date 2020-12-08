Other Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bunch Beans
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC342.0023002300-
Dhaincha
Mahua Mandabar(Mahua)(Raj)1.00-2.003300--
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)550.0022.2266180.5027302740-8.08
Saharanpur(UP)272.0017.243969.0026502675-2.57
Shamli(UP)210.00-8.78649.50263026704.78
Chittoor(AP)46.0091.673072.0040004000-
Agra(UP)38.0018.752919.0030103070-1.31
Paliakala(UP)38.0022.58582.7027002730-10.60
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.672721.5028503050-5.00
Kayamganj(UP)28.0086.67421.0028102820-5.07
Azamgarh(UP)25.00-16.671072.70352535504.29
Barhaj(UP)25.00-32.434333.703480358024.29
Shahpura(UP)24.506.521338.4024702350-0.40
Mihipurwa(UP)23.00155.56880.002750285030.95
Barabanki(UP)20.0042.861577.80374035609.68
Hardoi(UP)19.00NC804.20303030103.41
Vishalpur(UP)12.10120404.50315831902.53
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-7.69392.4027802800-5.76
Golagokarnath(UP)12.00-7.692084.0027402760-12.18
Hasanpur(UP)10.50-52.27106.0018001800-
Gondal(UP)6.20-8.821046.2035503550-2.20
Ballia(UP)6.00-14.29385.50374039201.77
Gazipur(UP)5.0078.57305.50358038002.29
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-18.18551.5030303010-9.55
Robertsganj(UP)4.205115.103815382510.58
Badayoun(UP)4.00NC737.7031003160-0.80
Etawah(UP)4.00-38.46366.30310032503.33
Tulsipur(UP)4.00NC128.7035503550-
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC176.70324032609.83
Kosikalan(UP)3.0020210.9030003300-6.83
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC171.10384538158.31
Bindki(UP)3.0050179.00364037503.12
Lucknow(UP)2.90-17.141456.90342534506.20
Karvi(UP)2.80NC199.50362036909.70
Fatehpur(UP)2.5013.64127.80366037602.09
Devariya(UP)2.50NC229.8034703600-0.57
Bahraich(UP)2.30-8155.10355035504.11
Faizabad(UP)2.10-30282.40360039252.86
Soharatgarh(UP)2.105124.3034003450-4.49
Basti(UP)2.00-4.76166.10346035001.17
Achalda(UP)2.00100154.2030203300-0.98
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00100137.80347035000.58
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20192.1032003200-5.88
Dadri(UP)2.00-33.3391.0027202720-9.33
Shahganj(UP)2.0033.3330.60401040001.78
Utraula(UP)1.90NC111.6035503550-
Rampur(UP)1.8080180.403260325010.51
Shadabad(UP)1.80NC104.9031503170-
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-76457.2030503010NC
Rasda(UP)1.808057.7037303880-
Atarra(UP)1.50-16.67162.803630370011.69
Bareilly(UP)1.50-46.43182.3030003160-4.46
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50-40116.80280028002.94
Chorichora(UP)1.5025186.6033903470-2.59
Choubepur(UP)1.20-14.2996.7036503700NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC85.5035253610-0.14
Chandoli(UP)0.70NC42.30380039507.80
Sugar
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.6778.0035003470-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-29.4111.2034903460-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 08, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.