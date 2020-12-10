Other Prices

as on : 10-12-2020 01:16:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Mihipurwa(UP)32.00-21.951026.002750275030.95
Baraut(UP)6.00-14.2967.0025502500-1.92
Shadabad(UP)1.905.56108.7030003150-
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6799.5035503650-2.74

Published on December 10, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
