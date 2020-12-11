Other Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:32:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bunch Beans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00-251448.0020001800-20.00
Davangere(Kar)3.0050348.0023002300-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.0081.8268180.5026802730-9.76
Hapur(UP)560.0024.447825.5024302450-10.00
Saharanpur(UP)262.00-3.684493.0026602650-2.21
Muzzafarnagar(UP)240.00-49489.50264026702.33
Amroha(UP)238.00-2.866994.0027652535-
Shamli(UP)200.00-4.769049.50263526304.98
Ghaziabad(UP)70.002502160.4026752700-6.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-303730.003100321511.71
Maigalganj(UP)70.00401660.002570270019.53
Buland Shahr(UP)68.0078.95650.50275028007.84
Muradabad(UP)58.005.452207.00311031706.14
Agra(UP)50.0031.583019.0030503010NC
Bangalore(Kar)45.00-21.052259.0044004250-1.12
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.292801.5028002850-6.67
Sitapur(UP)37.50715.223136.7029803220-5.70
Chittoor(AP)30.00-34.783132.0040004000-
Kayamganj(UP)30.007.14481.0027402810-7.43
Hardoi(UP)30.0057.89864.20300030302.39
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)28.0021.741001.00372038005.08
Shahpura(UP)25.002.041388.4024602470-0.81
Azamgarh(UP)24.00-41120.70351035253.85
Barhaj(UP)24.00-44381.703480348024.29
Mathura(UP)19.0018.75705.3028002960-10.26
Hasanpur(UP)14.0033.33134.0016001800-
Golagokarnath(UP)14.0016.672112.0026702740-14.42
Farukhabad(UP)13.008.33418.4027602780-6.44
Jhansi(UP)11.00144.44225.003035307010.16
Bhadravathi(Kar)10.0025487.0035743587-
Siyana(UP)10.00NC86.0022002100NC
Khurja(UP)9.0063.64137.00276028008.45
Mainpuri(UP)8.80388.89474.8028903050-5.25
Firozabad(UP)8.30NC524.803050308014.02
Gondal(UP)7.0012.91060.2035003550-3.58
Etawah(UP)7.0075380.30304031001.33
Baraut(UP)7.0016.6781.0025502550-1.92
Vishalpur(UP)6.60-45.45417.70315031582.27
Chandausi(UP)6.508.33287.5031003175-1.43
Kopaganj(UP)6.508.33401.90350036003.70
Madhoganj(UP)6.50NC618.00300030502.39
Ballia(UP)6.00NC397.50371037400.95
Robertsganj(UP)6.0042.86127.10379038159.86
Pratapgarh(UP)5.0025181.50365039501.39
Bijnaur(UP)5.00-28.57145.5031003200-0.80
Kasganj(UP)5.0066.67186.70304032403.05
Pilibhit(UP)5.0011.11381.3030603180-1.29
Maharajganj(UP)5.00-16.6790.0030003300NC
Auraiya(UP)4.50125132.4030003350NC
Etah(UP)4.5028.57153.00306032400.33
Puranpur(UP)4.5035084.7031003175-1.59
Mahoba(UP)4.1028.12251.603400331017.85
Badayoun(UP)4.00NC745.7030003100-4.00
Naugarh(UP)3.7023.33146.70344034500.44
Fatehpur(UP)3.2028134.20360036600.42
Basti(UP)3.0050172.10350034602.34
Ajuha(UP)3.00-14.29236.70350036504.48
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-25134.7035503550-
Kannauj(UP)3.0010091.6029003350NC
Jangipura(UP)3.0030.43176.10373037306.57
Mothkur(UP)2.50-3.8535.1030503100-
Devariya(UP)2.50NC234.80351034700.57
Gazipur(UP)2.50-50310.50370035805.71
Balrampur(UP)2.5025197.1032003200-5.88
Karvi(UP)2.50-10.71204.503650362010.61
Purulia(WB)2.5066.6723.5026753600-10.83
Bharthna(UP)2.40NC124.60307033005.86
Lucknow(UP)2.20-24.141461.30330034252.33
Bareilly(UP)2.1040186.5029753000-5.25
Faizabad(UP)2.00-4.76286.40382036009.14
Khair(UP)2.0033.33308.6029003100-6.45
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-33.33214.9029003000-9.94
Achalda(UP)2.00NC158.2030003020-1.64
Dadri(UP)2.00NC95.0027002720-10.00
Rasda(UP)2.0011.1161.7036803730-
Shadabad(UP)1.90NC112.5029503000-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-10141.40350034701.45
Utraula(UP)1.60-15.79114.8035503550-
Lalitpur(UP)1.50-40221.203190314016.42
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-11.7690.5035003500-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50NC119.80280028002.94
Orai(UP)1.30-3583.503550350020.34
Baberu(UP)1.209.0960.903600373011.80
Muskara(UP)1.205076.0031603150-7.06
Choubepur(UP)1.10-21.43101.7034503550-5.48
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-83.33197.8028003950-24.32
Sandila(UP)1.00NC129.00302030403.78
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3331.7028602800-
Anoop Shahar(UP)0.80-11.113.4022002300-
Bahraich(UP)0.80-65.22156.70354035503.81
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.2943.90380038007.80
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.8033.3367.3030753350-
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC88.703540355022.07
Achnera(UP)0.70NC37.90297029600.34
Safdarganj(UP)0.60NC51.303730352015.84
Rajgir
Lakhani(Guj)12.00-50662.0042504850-
Sugar
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00-27.27280.0035403370-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.002590.0035503400-
Vishalpur(UP)18.005060.0034153370-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.50-10.71103.0034903500-
Dadri(UP)5.002526.0035003370-
Birbhum(WB)5.002518.0037403740-

Published on December 11, 2020
agriculture
