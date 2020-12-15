Other Prices

Bunch Beans
Davangere(Kar)2.00-33.33352.0023002300-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1300.003070780.5026102680-11.53
Shamli(UP)227.0013.59503.5021552635-14.14
Saharanpur(UP)212.00-19.084917.0026502660-2.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)195.00-18.759879.50265026402.71
Agra(UP)51.0023121.0030203050-0.98
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-28.571760.002570257019.53
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.52891.5028002800-6.67
Sitapur(UP)41.009.333218.7029502980-6.65
Kayamganj(UP)35.0016.67551.0027402740-7.43
Kiratpur(UP)30.00-66.671026.00245024504.26
Paliakala(UP)28.00-26.32638.7026502700-12.25
Barhaj(UP)28.0016.674437.703450348023.21
Hardoi(UP)25.00-16.67914.20298030001.71
Shahpura(UP)23.50-61435.4024602460-0.81
Barabanki(UP)22.00101621.80364037406.74
Mathura(UP)18.00-5.26741.3029002800-7.05
Golagokarnath(UP)16.0014.292144.0026402670-15.92
Farukhabad(UP)15.0015.38448.4027602760-6.44
Muradnagar(UP)15.00-30.002350--4.08
Hasanpur(UP)12.00-14.29158.0017001600-
Mainpuri(UP)8.20-6.82491.2029002890-4.92
Vilthararoad(UP)8.0060101.0041004100-
Etawah(UP)7.00NC394.3030003040NC
Gondal(UP)6.80-2.861073.8035503500-2.20
Chandausi(UP)6.00-7.69299.5030703100-2.38
Tundla(UP)6.00-14.29175.9030503150-4.98
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0011.11561.5028903030-12.95
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00733.3361.20344034004.24
Siyana(UP)4.90-5195.8022002200NC
Naugarh(UP)4.6024.32155.9034203440-0.15
Ballia(UP)4.50-25406.50371037100.95
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20194.7029303040-2.33
Gazipur(UP)4.0060318.50370037005.71
Faizabad(UP)3.5075293.40375038207.14
Robertsganj(UP)3.50-41.67134.10377537909.42
Fatehpur(UP)3.303.12140.8035603600-0.70
Karvi(UP)3.2028210.90343036503.94
Kosikalan(UP)3.0050220.9029502900-8.39
Pukhrayan(UP)3.00100125.80285028004.78
Pilibhit(UP)3.00-40387.3030703060-0.97
Tulsipur(UP)3.00NC140.7035003550-
Maharajganj(UP)3.00-4096.0029003000-3.33
Basti(UP)2.70-10177.50347035001.46
Badayoun(UP)2.50-37.5750.7030503000-2.87
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.67176.10369038453.94
Unnao(UP)2.50-10.7166.0029753100-4.80
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67241.70350035004.48
Lucknow(UP)2.409.091466.10328033001.71
Sahiyapur(UP)2.2022.22145.80350035001.45
Rasda(UP)2.00NC65.7036753680-
Jaunpur(UP)1.9090201.6028202800-23.78
Shadabad(UP)1.90NC116.3030002950-
Khair(UP)1.80-10312.2029502900-4.84
Rampur(UP)1.80NC184.003270326010.85
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-14.29127.9034203400-3.93
Utraula(UP)1.8012.5118.4036003550-
Sandila(UP)1.8080132.60299030207.17
Atarra(UP)1.50NC165.80345036306.15
Bangarmau(UP)1.5087.55.6029753000-
Lalitpur(UP)1.50NC224.203180319016.06
Mauranipur(UP)1.5087.534.50305030508.93
Konch(UP)1.50-6.25136.4031503150-1.87
Jhijhank(UP)1.505034.7028302860-
Muskara(UP)1.502579.0032003160-5.88
Choubepur(UP)1.4027.27104.5033753450-7.53
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.3062.569.9030003075-
Baraut(UP)1.30-81.4383.6026202550-4.73
Baberu(UP)1.20NC63.30347536007.92
Achalda(UP)1.20-40160.6030003000-1.64
Bahraich(UP)1.0025158.70354035403.81
Devband(UP)1.00-2.002700--
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC111.703500360014.75
Naanpara(UP)1.002590.703500354020.69
Chandoli(UP)0.80NC45.50375038006.38
Chorichora(UP)0.80-46.67188.20352033901.15
Achnera(UP)0.70NC39.3029202970-1.35
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2986.70360035251.98
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-7070.503600360020.00
Maudaha(UP)0.60-2526.20345037000.29
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)47.008402222.8049574642-39.47
Sugar
Muzzafarnagar(UP)43.007.5366.0035403540-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0012131.0034403490-
Mawana(UP)3.00NC21.0035403350-
Paliakala(UP)1.10-8.3313.4034803490-
Sugarcane
Surajpur(Cht)60.00-120.00275--

Published on December 15, 2020
