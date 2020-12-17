Other Prices

as on : 17-12-2020 03:54:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bunch Beans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.0066.671458.003400200013.33
Davangere(Kar)3.0050358.0022002300-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1600.0014.2976780.5026902700-8.81
Saharanpur(UP)208.00-1.895333.0026402650-4.00
Shamli(UP)200.00-4.7610323.5026652660-17.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)160.006.6710499.5026402650-10.51
Maigalganj(UP)100.0042.862100.002630260022.33
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0013.334050.00300031009.49
Buland Shahr(UP)80.0017.65810.5027002750-5.59
Mumbai(Mah)65.00-30.111413.0044004400-10.20
Agra(UP)64.006.673369.0029803010-2.45
Muradabad(UP)55.001.852425.00307030803.02
Sangli(Mah)52.00-104.003285--
Sitapur(UP)48.0015.663397.7028802800-7.10
Raath(UP)46.00113.951255.103300330029.41
Aligarh(UP)45.0012.53061.5028502850-9.52
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-13.332337.0044004400-1.12
Chittoor(AP)38.0026.673208.0040004000-
Kayamganj(UP)35.0016.67681.0027602750-4.83
Paliakala(UP)32.5016.07703.7027002650-10.60
Azamgarh(UP)30.00201230.70347534752.66
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-402320.4027002660-5.26
Gorakhpur(UP)30.0015.381936.70360036401.69
Kiratpur(UP)26.0041128.00243024703.85
Hardoi(UP)25.00-16.671024.20305030606.64
Barhaj(UP)25.00-19.354549.703500345027.27
Barabanki(UP)23.004.551711.803640365013.75
Mathura(UP)22.0010825.3028602870-7.14
Farukhabad(UP)16.0018.52507.4025502500-13.56
Hasanpur(UP)14.0016.67210.0017001700-
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672202.0027002690-14.01
Baraut(UP)12.0016.5128.2026002620-5.45
Jhansi(UP)11.0010267.003030303510.79
Madhoganj(UP)10.5023.53656.00295029704.24
Srirangapattana(Kar)10.00233.33629.00345036257.81
Nawarangpur(Ori)10.00-20.002000--
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0080129.0041004100-
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-10721.00290029501.75
Mainpuri(UP)8.601.18525.40291529200.52
Tundla(UP)8.0014.29205.9030003040-1.64
Firozabad(UP)7.50-2.6555.203100309014.81
Ballia(UP)7.0040430.50368037204.40
Gondal(UP)6.10-6.151099.0035503550-2.07
Badayoun(UP)6.00200766.7030403075-6.46
Etah(UP)6.0033.33174.0029202940-3.31
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-8.33584.5029102900-12.87
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC219.502900335026.09
Gazipur(UP)5.0011.11337.50370037004.82
Auraiya(UP)4.50-10151.4030503050-3.17
Etawah(UP)4.00-27.27413.3030503000-1.61
Pratapgarh(UP)3.5016.67194.5032553250-9.58
Jahangirabad(UP)3.005059.2026252650-4.55
Kasganj(UP)3.00-6.25207.1029202900-2.99
Khurja(UP)3.00-66.67143.0027002760NC
Mahoba(UP)3.0011.11263.003520350518.92
Unnao(UP)2.804075.6029002975-5.69
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.67253.303650360019.67
Konch(UP)2.8086.67142.0031503150-1.56
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-3.57231.9028702850-7.72
Kannauj(UP)2.708102.0028002800NC
Basti(UP)2.5025186.50347034702.06
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025185.10371537004.35
Robertsganj(UP)2.50-28.57139.10375037758.70
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5025154.80350035002.94
Devariya(UP)2.5013.64244.20364036358.17
Pilibhit(UP)2.5025396.3030503095-6.44
Tulsipur(UP)2.5025149.7035503500-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.2022.22132.3034203420-3.93
Rasda(UP)2.201070.1036403675-
Solapur(Mah)2.00-66.6726.0029753151-
Lalitpur(UP)2.0033.33228.203110318012.68
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-20134.80280028002.94
Rampur(UP)2.0011.11188.003270327010.10
Achalda(UP)2.00NC168.6030003020-1.32
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20206.1032003200-5.88
Dadri(UP)2.00NC99.0027002700-10.00
Maharajganj(UP)2.00NC104.0026002800-13.33
Atarra(UP)1.8050171.80345034509.52
Bahraich(UP)1.80125163.90353035403.52
Orai(UP)1.80-1091.103500350018.64
Shadabad(UP)1.805.88123.3029503010-
Utraula(UP)1.80-10126.0035803600-
Khair(UP)1.50-16.67315.2029502950-3.28
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-6.2596.7035003500-
Puranpur(UP)1.50-16.6791.3030803100-2.22
Sandila(UP)1.50-16.67135.60303029908.21
Muskara(UP)1.502584.4031603180-7.06
Baberu(UP)1.4016.6766.10344534759.71
Lucknow(UP)1.20-53.851473.7032003260-3.76
Choubepur(UP)1.20-25110.1032503350-10.96
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3336.7029002830-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.9028.5773.1030253045-
Chirgaon(UP)0.80-209.4031003150-
Chorichora(UP)0.70-41.67192.00353535001.58
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC87.90362536005.07
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)40.003004780.0033-40.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.20-18.52342.2048954655-36.84
Sabu Dana
Mumbai(Mah)16.00-78.672256.0045004500-25.00
Sugar
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00-9.09576.0035003500-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-25160.0035403550-
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.67183.0034703500-
Dadri(UP)5.00NC36.0035303500-
Mawana(UP)3.002032.0035103520-
Paliakala(UP)1.7054.5516.8034803480-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 17, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.