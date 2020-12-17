Other Prices

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Bunch Beans
|Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)
|5.00
|66.67
|1458.00
|3400
|2000
|13.33
|Davangere(Kar)
|3.00
|50
|358.00
|2200
|2300
|-
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|1600.00
|14.29
|76780.50
|2690
|2700
|-8.81
|Saharanpur(UP)
|208.00
|-1.89
|5333.00
|2640
|2650
|-4.00
|Shamli(UP)
|200.00
|-4.76
|10323.50
|2665
|2660
|-17.75
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|160.00
|6.67
|10499.50
|2640
|2650
|-10.51
|Maigalganj(UP)
|100.00
|42.86
|2100.00
|2630
|2600
|22.33
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|85.00
|13.33
|4050.00
|3000
|3100
|9.49
|Buland Shahr(UP)
|80.00
|17.65
|810.50
|2700
|2750
|-5.59
|Mumbai(Mah)
|65.00
|-30.11
|1413.00
|4400
|4400
|-10.20
|Agra(UP)
|64.00
|6.67
|3369.00
|2980
|3010
|-2.45
|Muradabad(UP)
|55.00
|1.85
|2425.00
|3070
|3080
|3.02
|Sangli(Mah)
|52.00
|-
|104.00
|3285
|-
|-
|Sitapur(UP)
|48.00
|15.66
|3397.70
|2880
|2800
|-7.10
|Raath(UP)
|46.00
|113.95
|1255.10
|3300
|3300
|29.41
|Aligarh(UP)
|45.00
|12.5
|3061.50
|2850
|2850
|-9.52
|Bangalore(Kar)
|39.00
|-13.33
|2337.00
|4400
|4400
|-1.12
|Chittoor(AP)
|38.00
|26.67
|3208.00
|4000
|4000
|-
|Kayamganj(UP)
|35.00
|16.67
|681.00
|2760
|2750
|-4.83
|Paliakala(UP)
|32.50
|16.07
|703.70
|2700
|2650
|-10.60
|Azamgarh(UP)
|30.00
|20
|1230.70
|3475
|3475
|2.66
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|30.00
|-40
|2320.40
|2700
|2660
|-5.26
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|30.00
|15.38
|1936.70
|3600
|3640
|1.69
|Kiratpur(UP)
|26.00
|4
|1128.00
|2430
|2470
|3.85
|Hardoi(UP)
|25.00
|-16.67
|1024.20
|3050
|3060
|6.64
|Barhaj(UP)
|25.00
|-19.35
|4549.70
|3500
|3450
|27.27
|Barabanki(UP)
|23.00
|4.55
|1711.80
|3640
|3650
|13.75
|Mathura(UP)
|22.00
|10
|825.30
|2860
|2870
|-7.14
|Farukhabad(UP)
|16.00
|18.52
|507.40
|2550
|2500
|-13.56
|Hasanpur(UP)
|14.00
|16.67
|210.00
|1700
|1700
|-
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|14.00
|-6.67
|2202.00
|2700
|2690
|-14.01
|Baraut(UP)
|12.00
|16.5
|128.20
|2600
|2620
|-5.45
|Jhansi(UP)
|11.00
|10
|267.00
|3030
|3035
|10.79
|Madhoganj(UP)
|10.50
|23.53
|656.00
|2950
|2970
|4.24
|Srirangapattana(Kar)
|10.00
|233.33
|629.00
|3450
|3625
|7.81
|Nawarangpur(Ori)
|10.00
|-
|20.00
|2000
|-
|-
|Vilthararoad(UP)
|9.00
|80
|129.00
|4100
|4100
|-
|Jafarganj(UP)
|9.00
|-10
|721.00
|2900
|2950
|1.75
|Mainpuri(UP)
|8.60
|1.18
|525.40
|2915
|2920
|0.52
|Tundla(UP)
|8.00
|14.29
|205.90
|3000
|3040
|-1.64
|Firozabad(UP)
|7.50
|-2.6
|555.20
|3100
|3090
|14.81
|Ballia(UP)
|7.00
|40
|430.50
|3680
|3720
|4.40
|Gondal(UP)
|6.10
|-6.15
|1099.00
|3550
|3550
|-2.07
|Badayoun(UP)
|6.00
|200
|766.70
|3040
|3075
|-6.46
|Etah(UP)
|6.00
|33.33
|174.00
|2920
|2940
|-3.31
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|5.50
|-8.33
|584.50
|2910
|2900
|-12.87
|Shikohabad(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|219.50
|2900
|3350
|26.09
|Gazipur(UP)
|5.00
|11.11
|337.50
|3700
|3700
|4.82
|Auraiya(UP)
|4.50
|-10
|151.40
|3050
|3050
|-3.17
|Etawah(UP)
|4.00
|-27.27
|413.30
|3050
|3000
|-1.61
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|194.50
|3255
|3250
|-9.58
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|3.00
|50
|59.20
|2625
|2650
|-4.55
|Kasganj(UP)
|3.00
|-6.25
|207.10
|2920
|2900
|-2.99
|Khurja(UP)
|3.00
|-66.67
|143.00
|2700
|2760
|NC
|Mahoba(UP)
|3.00
|11.11
|263.00
|3520
|3505
|18.92
|Unnao(UP)
|2.80
|40
|75.60
|2900
|2975
|-5.69
|Ajuha(UP)
|2.80
|-6.67
|253.30
|3650
|3600
|19.67
|Konch(UP)
|2.80
|86.67
|142.00
|3150
|3150
|-1.56
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.70
|-3.57
|231.90
|2870
|2850
|-7.72
|Kannauj(UP)
|2.70
|8
|102.00
|2800
|2800
|NC
|Basti(UP)
|2.50
|25
|186.50
|3470
|3470
|2.06
|Mirzapur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|185.10
|3715
|3700
|4.35
|Robertsganj(UP)
|2.50
|-28.57
|139.10
|3750
|3775
|8.70
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|154.80
|3500
|3500
|2.94
|Devariya(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|244.20
|3640
|3635
|8.17
|Pilibhit(UP)
|2.50
|25
|396.30
|3050
|3095
|-6.44
|Tulsipur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|149.70
|3550
|3500
|-
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|2.20
|22.22
|132.30
|3420
|3420
|-3.93
|Rasda(UP)
|2.20
|10
|70.10
|3640
|3675
|-
|Solapur(Mah)
|2.00
|-66.67
|26.00
|2975
|3151
|-
|Lalitpur(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|228.20
|3110
|3180
|12.68
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|134.80
|2800
|2800
|2.94
|Rampur(UP)
|2.00
|11.11
|188.00
|3270
|3270
|10.10
|Achalda(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|168.60
|3000
|3020
|-1.32
|Balrampur(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|206.10
|3200
|3200
|-5.88
|Dadri(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|99.00
|2700
|2700
|-10.00
|Maharajganj(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|104.00
|2600
|2800
|-13.33
|Atarra(UP)
|1.80
|50
|171.80
|3450
|3450
|9.52
|Bahraich(UP)
|1.80
|125
|163.90
|3530
|3540
|3.52
|Orai(UP)
|1.80
|-10
|91.10
|3500
|3500
|18.64
|Shadabad(UP)
|1.80
|5.88
|123.30
|2950
|3010
|-
|Utraula(UP)
|1.80
|-10
|126.00
|3580
|3600
|-
|Khair(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|315.20
|2950
|2950
|-3.28
|Nawabganj(UP)
|1.50
|-6.25
|96.70
|3500
|3500
|-
|Puranpur(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|91.30
|3080
|3100
|-2.22
|Sandila(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|135.60
|3030
|2990
|8.21
|Muskara(UP)
|1.50
|25
|84.40
|3160
|3180
|-7.06
|Baberu(UP)
|1.40
|16.67
|66.10
|3445
|3475
|9.71
|Lucknow(UP)
|1.20
|-53.85
|1473.70
|3200
|3260
|-3.76
|Choubepur(UP)
|1.20
|-25
|110.10
|3250
|3350
|-10.96
|Jhijhank(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|36.70
|2900
|2830
|-
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|0.90
|28.57
|73.10
|3025
|3045
|-
|Chirgaon(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|9.40
|3100
|3150
|-
|Chorichora(UP)
|0.70
|-41.67
|192.00
|3535
|3500
|1.58
|Anandnagar(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|87.90
|3625
|3600
|5.07
|Rajgir
|Pune(Mah)
|40.00
|300
|4780.00
|3
|3
|-40.00
|Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)
|2.20
|-18.52
|342.20
|4895
|4655
|-36.84
|Sabu Dana
|Mumbai(Mah)
|16.00
|-78.67
|2256.00
|4500
|4500
|-25.00
|Sugar
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|50.00
|-9.09
|576.00
|3500
|3500
|-
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|15.00
|-25
|160.00
|3540
|3550
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|14.00
|16.67
|183.00
|3470
|3500
|-
|Dadri(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|36.00
|3530
|3500
|-
|Mawana(UP)
|3.00
|20
|32.00
|3510
|3520
|-
|Paliakala(UP)
|1.70
|54.55
|16.80
|3480
|3480
|-
