QueueBuster, an Android-based point of sale (PoS) solution provider, has partnered with Otipy, a fresh produce app that delivers farm produce within 12 hours of harvest.

A media statement said the partnership will see QueueBuster’s PoS technology seamlessly integrated into Otipy’s newly launched physical electric carts, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With real-time billing, inventory management, CRM loyalty programmes and integrated weighing scale functionalities, Otipy will be able to deliver faster checkouts and a streamlined shopping experience for its customers, it said.

QueueBuster’s PoS solution offers features such as 70-plus real-time sales and inventory reports and seamless integration with 50-plus software, hardware and payment systems.

Eliminating intermediaries

Quoting Umesh Kumar, SVP - Supply Chain at Otipy, the statement said, “At Otipy, our approach centres on direct procurement from farmers driven by demand predictions. This strategy eliminates intermediaries, guaranteeing fair payments and uplifting the farming community. Recently, with the introduction of our physical electric carts, we required a robust and user-friendly PoS solution to streamline transactional data and ensure swift billing and efficient inventory management. Partnering with QueueBuster enables us to harness their advanced PoS technology, enhancing our retail operations and delivering an unmatched shopping experience to our customers.”

Varun Tangri, CEO and founder of QueueBuster POS said, “We are excited to build a strong partnership with Otipy in their quest to deliver fresh farm produce through their newly launched Otipy electric carts. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the retail industry, especially for omni-channel and new-age brands seeking the right PoS solutions for their offline businesses. With a focus on technology-driven efficiency and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by retail outlets and carts and kiosks, we are poised to transform the retail landscape.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit