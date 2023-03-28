The Government agencies have, so far, procured over 2.48 lakh tonnes of gram (chana) in the ongoing rabi procurement season at the minimum support price (MSP).

Rabi procurement for gram is in progress in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Purchases under the price support scheme are set to start from April 1 in the major producing states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The MSP for chana announced by the Centre is ₹5,335 per quintal for the 2023 rabi marketing season. Prices of gram are still ruling below the MSP levels across various States. Modal prices of gram are hovering around ₹4,700-4,900 in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the start of the procurement. Similarly, in Rajasthan, the modal prices are ruling between ₹4,600 and ₹4,800. In Maharashtra, the prices are ruling between ₹4,500 and ₹4,700 per quintal.

As per the latest procurement data on the NAFED portal, Maharashtra tops the list of chana procurement, so far, with the purchased quantity at 1,25,238 tonnes. Bulk of the chana purchases in Maharashtra have been in districts such as Buldhana, Latur, Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal among others. Similarly, in Gujarat, a total of 66,267 tonnes of chana has been procured, so far.

In Karnataka, a total of 29,307 tonnes have been procured with major purchases being from the central districts of Gadag and Dharwad. In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 30,811 tonnes have been procured as on Tuesday.

As per the second advance estimates released by the Agriculture Ministry in mid-February, the gram production for 2022-23 is seen at 136.32 lakh tonnes — marginally higher than 135.44 lakh tonnes. However, the trade sees the crop size to be lower than the Government’s estimates.