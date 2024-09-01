Representatives of over 500 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) from across 20 States in the country will participate in the fourth edition of Samunnati’s FPO conclave in Hyderabad on September 3, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

“Sustainable agriculture solutions” is the theme of this year’s FPO Conclave, which will be addressed virtually by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The event will be inaugurated in the presence of chief guest Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Additional Secretary, Union Agriculture Ministry and special guest M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Telangana.

Representatives from NABARD and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FPO) will also be present to share their insights on fostering a sustainable agricultural ecoysytem in the Indian agricultural landscape.

The FPO conclave will feature prominent agri-tech industry players, including Olam Agri, Bayer, Farmers One, Credit Access Life, Bioseed, Indofil Industries, Accel Sine, Villgro, and many others, making it a powerhouse gathering of innovators and thought leaders in the agricultural sector.

The event takes place at a pivotal moment for the country’s agricultural sector. In recent years, the Government has highlighted the crucial role of FPOs in tackling the challenges faced by both traditional and sustainable farming practices. Additionally, it has called for increased financial support to strengthen these organisations.

“The 4th Samunnati FPO Conclave is a great symbol of our collective resolve to create a platform for FPOs to connect, grow, and thrive sustainably. With the presence of key policymakers and stakeholders, this event will reinforce the significance of building a future-ready, eco-conscious agricultural system,” said Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati in a statement.

The event features curated panel discussions around the theme: business case for sustainability in agriculture, development of sustainable agri Value chain, ecosystem players on climate smart agriculture innovation, and input players gearing up for climate smart agriculture opportunities.

Apart from these, there will be interactive talks between FPOs and expert speakers on the sustainable practices and initiatives taken by FPOs in the country. Through these two days of interactive engagement, esteemed FPO representatives and thousands of farmers come together to discuss, learn and exchange dialogues on the feasibility and practicality of enabling sustainable agriculture practices for aiming towards a sustainable countryIndia.