Over 6,200 farmers have been trained, audited and certified under project Pragati, the sustainable castor programme being implemented over past six years in Gujarat.

Founded in May 2016 by Arkema, BASF, Jayant Agro Organics and implementation partner Solidaridad, Pragati aims to enable sustainable castor crop production by using good agricultural practices to increase yield and income. It also aims at promoting efficient water use, maintaining soil fertility, driving adoption of good waste management practices and enabling better health and safety among others.

After six years, the programme has led to production of over 50,000 tonnes of certified castor seed, reduction of water consumption by approximately 30 per cent in demo plots. Over 6,000 hectares are now being farmed in in accordance with the SuCCESS sustainable castor code.

Farmers from more than 80 villages in North Gujarat are now participating in the program, BASF said in a statement. Pragati farmers are increasing their land dedicated to castor farming as it is seen as a profitable crop.

The SuCCESS code mandates regular medical monitoring for all workers. Heavy emphasis is also put on improved personal safety and chemical hygiene. In addition, the farmers are encouraged to use renewable energy, wherever possible. Approximately 6,300 safety kits and crop protection product boxes have been distributed free of charge by BASF. The kits include disposable respirators, safety glasses and gloves, as well as easy-to-understand, picture-based instructions that show where, when and how to use each personal protection item, along with instructions on how to handle chemicals safely, the statement said.