Over 81 per cent wheat area harvested: Government

The government on Sunday said over 81 per cent of wheat sown area has been harvested so far, while harvest of pulses and oilseeds has been completed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Farmers are harvesting rabi (winter) crops sown in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June). Wheat is the main rabi crop.
Releasing the latest data, the Agriculture Ministry said: "As a result of the proactive steps taken, harvesting of rabi crops is on schedule and timely procurement is also being ensured for the benefit of the farmers." Amidst the current pandemic situation, farmers and agriculture labourers are sweating and toiling against all adversities to make sure that food reaches our homes, it said.
"Their silent efforts, coupled with timely intervention by the Central and State Governments, have ensured that there is minimal or no disruption to harvesting activities," it added.
In case of wheat, the ministry said about 81.55 per cent of the total sown area of 315.80 lakh hectare has been harvested in the country.
About 99 per cent wheat harvesting completed in Rajasthan, 96 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 80 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 65 per cent in Haryana and 60 per cent in Punjab, it said.
"Harvesting is at its peak in Haryana, Punjab and UP and is likely to be completed by the end of April 2021," it added.
In case of pulses which were sown in 158.10 lakh hectare, harvesting has been completed for gram, lentil, urad, moong and field peas.
For sugarcane, out of the total sown area of 48.52 lakh hectare, harvesting has been completed in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana.
Up to 98 per cent harvesting has been completed in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Whereas in Uttar Pradesh, 84 per cent has been completed and this will continue till mid-May 2021.
In case of rice sown in 45.32 lakh hectare in the rabi season, harvesting has been completed in 18.73 lakh hectare so far. Rabi rice harvesting is almost complete in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Amongst the oilseed crops, harvesting of rapeseed mustard has been completed 100 per cent in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam.
It is almost complete in Haryana (99.95 per cent) and for Punjab, around 77 per cent has been harvested. Over 62 per cent groundnut grown in 7.34 lakh hectare has been harvested so far.
"Thus, the harvesting of crops is on schedule and the efforts of the farmers
