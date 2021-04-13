Agri Business

Over 83% Coonoor tea sold as prices nosedive to year’s lowest

P S SUNDAR Coonoor | Updated on April 13, 2021

Overall earnings up by ₹3.68 crore in just one week to reach ₹16.06 crore

With the average price crashing to ₹ 117.64 a kg — the lowest so far this calendar — as much as 83.09 per cent of the offer at sale 14 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association was sold.

This resulted in the overall earnings to rise by ₹ 3.68 crore or 29.73 per cent in just one week to reach ₹ 16.06 crore.

Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction when Dhruv Enterprises bought it at ₹ 317 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹ 303. These were the only teas which crossed ₹ 300/kg mark.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 278, Crosshill Estate Special ₹ 233, Kannavarai Estate ₹ 230, Hittakkal Estate ₹ 216 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 206.

Among orthodox teas, Chamraj got ₹ 285, Kodanad ₹ 266, Kairbetta and Havukal ₹ 250 each, Glendale ₹ 233, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 220, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 217, Devashola ₹ 216 and Mailoor₹ 211.

“Prices dropped as the market underwent correction following high prices in the recent weeks”, a buyers told BusinessLine.

Some upcountry buyers said that before investing on high-priced teas, they would wait to see if there would be any trade restrictions in the wake of second wave of Covid-19.

Also, volumes of teas from the North-East are likely to hit the market in coming weeks after the winter closure of the factories there.

Exporters were selective for the same reason.

Published on April 13, 2021

Covid-19
plantations
