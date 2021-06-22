Over 85% sold at special tea auction

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
At the Second auction conducted by Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) to mark the International Tea Day (ITD) as part of celebrations with the Tea Board, some price records were set up.
“All teas sold in this auction were produced with the green leaf harvested on ITD (May 21). In all, 4,043 kg was offered of which, 3,468 kg was sold. This meant that about 85.78 per cent of the offer was sold. The average price was ₹222.04 a kg,” CTTA Chairman L Vairavan, told BusinessLine.
“Some all-time high price records were also created,” he said.
“The Silver Needles excel (₹ 16,400 a kg) and Silver Needles special (₹15,300 a kg) of Avataa Beverages bought by Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co., have become all-time high prices for any tea from any factory in any auction anywhere in South India so far,” Ravichandran Broos, General Manager, Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., who auctioned the teas, said.
Among orthodox teas, Havukal tea, auctioned by J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd., topped when Siewert and Dholakia Overseas Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹1,510 a kg. Kodanad Speciality Tea got ₹531.
Darmona Estate’s Red Dust, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the CTC teas on offer when Nisha Enterprises bought it for ₹415 a kg. “This is a record price for us because it is the highest price fetched for any grade of our teas since manufacturing started in our factory 37 years ago,” Darmona’s Managing Partner Dinesh Raju said.
Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC Leaf teas on offer when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co., bought it for ₹411 a kg. “Since manufacturing started in our factory 72 years ago, this is the highest price fetched for any grade of our teas,” Homedale’s Managing Partner Raman Menon said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...