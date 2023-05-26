India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended by two days the expected timeline for the monsoon to advance further into the Bay of Bengal almost a week after it said it had entered the South-East Bay and adjoining South Bay of Bengal.

This emerged on a day when super typhoon Mawar loomed menacingly in the West Pacific, more than 6,000 km away from Kolkata.

The super typhoon is expected to maintain its status for two more days, but cannot prevent an active western disturbance from affecting weather over North-West India.

An associated trough lay extended this (Friday) from North Pakistan through India to Bangladesh. Ahead of the western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation had dropped anchor over North Pakistan.

Volatile weather for North

It is from this circulation that the trough lay extended to Bangladesh. Both these systems are expected to move towards North-West India in the next couple of days bringing to bear volatile weather ranging from rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and high winds across the region.

They have also opened up a North-South trough from South-East Madhya Pradesh to coastal Karnataka.

The parent East-West trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and adjoining Punjab to East Bangladesh across Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, South Bihar, Jharkhand, and a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal.

The North-South trough from South-East Madhya Pradesh to coastal Karnataka across Vidarbha, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka. All these areas may slip under the cover of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and high winds.

South-westerly winds in Bay

The parent trough has also maintained a steady and strong band of south-westerlies into West Bengal, the North-Eastern States, and Bangladesh despite the overbearing influence of the super typhoon.

On Friday morning, satellite maps showed clouding along the foothills of the Himalayas across North-West India and East India. It has caused a flare-up in weather over Ayodhya, Basti, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Amethi and Shahganj, Jalalpur, and Belwar in East Uttar Pradesh and also over adjoining Nepal.

Cloud cover is also observed over Kerala and adjoining Coastal Karnataka extending to Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the IMD said conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon into some more parts of the South Bay, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next two days. A fresh western disturbance is expected to enter North-West India in the next 3-4 days.

Monsoon onset by June 5

Western disturbances, offspring cyclonic circulations, and intruding troughs have to clear up before the monsoon can enter the Kerala coast.

Latest forecasts suggest a conducive environment will emerge during the first five days of June, helping precipitate the onset around June 5 or so. A piloting monsoon onset vortex may form over the South-East Arabian Sea around that time, according to numerical model predictions of the IMD.

Short-term outlook

In its short-term outlook, the IMD sees light to moderate rain spreading to most places over North-West India with thunderstorms, lightning, occasional gusty winds and squalls along the hills and rain at many places over the adjoining plains with thunderstorms, lightning, occasional gusty winds and squalls till today (Friday).

Thunder squalls and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr have been warned over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and North Rajasthan.

East and North-East India

Over North-East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on Friday.

Over East India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is likely over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim today (Friday).