Packeters’ demand lifts tea prices at Kochi auctions

The buoyancy in Kochi tea auctions continues to prevail following a strong demand from major packeters.

The CTC dust market was higher by a longer margin of ₹10-20 a kg and sometimes more. In sale 37, arrivals stood at 3,38,664 kg and 99 per cent of the quantity offered was sold.

The price surge was more for medium and plainer varieties vis-a-vis high-priced teas.

The consistency in demand was reflected in average price realisation, which was higher at ₹196 per kg compared to ₹177 in the previous week, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

Witnessing a strong demand, the orthodox dust market was dearer by ₹5-10 and sometimes more. The market registered a 100 per cent sale of the offered quantity of 11,000 kg, Upcountry buyers and exporters absorbed a small quantity sold.

In leaf category, the marker for Nilgiri brokens, whole leaf and Fannings in orthodox leaf was firm to dearer by ₹5-10 a kg and sometimes more. The quantity offered was 2,45,935 kg in which 86 per cent was sold. The average price realised was also up at ₹202 compared to ₹186 in the previous week.

The medium bolder brokens and tippy grades witnessed strong feature and appreciated by longer margin of ₹5-10 and more.

Exporters to CIS and other destinations were active along with major blenders.

In CTC leaf, the demand was strong with 98 per cent of the offered quantity of 94,000 kg was sold. The market for high-priced teas was up by ₹3-7, while remainder at ₹5-10 and appreciated further.

There was an active participation from major blenders, while exporters demand was subdued.