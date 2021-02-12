Packeters lift dust tea prices at Kochi auctions

Active participation of packeters lifted CTC dust tea prices at Kochi auctions this week, registering a hike of ₹3 per kg in average price realisation.

The market in sale no 6 was strong with 91 per cent of the offered quantity of 9,13,281 kg sold. All blenders together absorbed 72 per cent of the total quantity sold. Low medium and plainer teas witnessed strong feature and appreciated by ₹3 to ₹7, occasionally more. The average price realized was ₹169.75 compared to ₹166.28 in the previous week. Good liquoring and high-priced teas were steady to firm, auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said

Leaf tea declines

Orthodox dust market was dearer by ₹3 to ₹5, thanks to active participation of exporters and Kerala buyers. The entire quantity of 9,000 kg offered was sold.

However, leaf tea prices declined, with exporters to CIS countries and Middle East lending only a far support. In orthodox grades, the market for select best whole leaf barely remained steady. Others were irregular and lower. High-priced Nilgiri brokens tended to ease. The average price realisation was lower at ₹165 compared to ₹168 in the previous week. The quantity offered was 1,29,697 kg.

In CTC leaf, brokens and Fannings barely remained steady and was easier. It also witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 62,500 kg. The demand from Kerala buyers was subdued.