Paddy acreage tops 400 lakh hectares

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
For the first time this kharif season, paddy acreage has surpassed last year’s levels with transplantation gaining pace on good rainfall in several parts of the country. As per the latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry, the area under paddy has crossed the 400 lakh hectares (lh) mark.
Paddy acreage has increased in Madhya Pradesh by 10.69 lh, Telangana by 8.19 lh and Jharkhand by 1.73 lh. The coverage is also higher in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana among others. However, States such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have reported a decline in the coverage.
The pick-up in paddy transplantation along with pulses and maize has helped narrow down the deficit in total kharif acreage due to deficit rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Catching Up
The total kharif area now stands at 1,081.50 lh, marginally lower than 1,094.01 lh during the same period a year ago. The pick-up in rains this week in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat may bring in additional area under late sown crops, particularly pulses.
Among pulses, the area under tur and urad has increased, while moong continues to trail. The pick up in rains in recent week has helped moong gain area in Rajasthan, the major producer of the green gram. Overall area under tur has increased to 49.49 lh (47.45 lh), while that of urad has seen a marginal increase at 37.94 lh (37.85 lh), and moong area at 34.27 lh (34.93 lh). States such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra have seen higher area under pulses, while MP, Odisha, Telangana, Gujarat and AP have reported a dip in acreage.
The area under coarse cereals is trailing last year’s levels mainly on account of a drop in sowing of bajra due to the rainfall deficit in Rajasthan. However, the area under maize has increased to 80.98 lh(79.42 lh), while jowar acreage has been maintained at last year’s level of 14.75 lh. The acreages under ragi and small millets are trailing last year’s levels by a small margin. Karnataka, MP and UP among others have reported higher area under coarse cereals, while Rajasthan, Telangana and Maharashtra have reported a decline.
Oilseeds acreage, too, continues to trail on account of lower area under groundnut, sesamum and castor. Soyabean acreage has surpassed last year’s level at 121.59 lh (120.61 lh) and sunflower at 1.45 lh (1.18 lh). Groundnut area is lower at 48.56 lh (50.76 lh), sesamum at 12.95 lh (13.61 lh) and castor at 5.62 lh (6.49 lh). Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan and Karntaka have reported higher area under oilseeds, while Telangana and AP among others have seen a decline.
While cotton area, when compared to the normal for the season is marginally higher at 118.13, it continues to trail when compared with the last year. States reporting higher cotton area include Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan among others. Lower cotton area is reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...