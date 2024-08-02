Paddy farmers have a major demand to take up natural farming — an assured price for their chemical-free produce. This comes on the heels of the Centre targeting to bring one crore farmers under natural farming as announced in the Budget. The Centre is currently preparing an action plan to rope in the 1 crore farmers with the objective of making them opt for natural farming as a permanent option.

Farmers, mostly small and marginal, in the paddy-growing Cauvery delta in Tamil Nadu told businessline that they are aware of the ill-effects of use of chemical fertilizers and chemical pesticides. But, their only concern is a matching price since the yield tends to be lower in the case of organic and natural farming, compared to production using conventional urea and other chemical nutrients as well as pesticides.

Ganesh Kalyansundaram, a farmer in Semmangudy in Mayiladuthurai district, said, “Out of 64 acres under paddy, I have been growing local traditional varieties on 16 acres. The total earnings from growing organic is lower and it is a disadvantage. Even after waiting for 5-6 months, I sold to some traders at far below a reasonable level. So it is a loss as I would have got more if I use chemical fertilizers or pesticides.”

Unanimous view

Similar is the opinion of other farmers who are unanimous that the area under organic or natural farming can grow only when they get an assured price and they expect the government policy to find a solution for it. “I am doing organic farming out of choice. Whatever produce I have is sufficient for me and I also sell about half of my paddy to local people who are aware about my organic produce,” said M Ramajayam, a retired professor from Annamalai University. He bought 1.6 acres of land at Semmangudy with the money he received after retirement. He personally prepares inputs such as vermi compost, panchagavya (a mixture of cow dung, urine, milk, curd, ghee, jaggery and water) and jeevamrutham.

Though he said the yield is about 15 quintals per acre, he is not unhappy. “Instead of hybrids, I am growing traditional varieties and the good effects of those paddy are even felt by the people who buy from me,” said Ramajayam, adding only he buys jaggery since sugarcane is not available at his place.

Balamuthukumar, the project coordinator of an agritech start-up up Svastha Ecoharvest which closely works with farmers growing traditional rice varieties through non-chemical farming, said, “We empower these farmers through a participatory approach guiding them the process and technology required so that these produce get exported.”

Ramajayam said he is now thinking of getting certification done as till now he believed that there was no such need as he has not been using any chemical inputs.

But, one thing is clear that whether it is organic or natural farming, only those farmers who are aware about the “harmful effects” of chemicals and have additional income from other sources such as pension, business or salarly are opting for it.