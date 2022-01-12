Palm oil import falls 20%, soyabean oil up 51% in Nov-Dec

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Import of palm oil fell even as it rose for soyabean oil in the first two months of the oil year 2021-22. The oil year runs from November to October.
According to the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, palm oil import fell 20 per cent during November-December due to a decline in domestic crushing, while import of soyabean oil went up by 51 per cent.
BV Mehta, Executive Director of SEA, said import of RBD palmolein increased to 82,267 tonnes during November-December, against 12,900 tonnes in the corresponding period the previous year.
He said the reduction in effective import duty on palmolein (refined palm) from 19.25 per cent to 13.75 per cent, without simultaneous reduction in import duty on crude palm oil (CPO), is likely to increase imports of refined palmolein at the cost of CPO. He said CPO is the raw material for domestic refineries.
Edible oil body asks members to display realistic MRP
Import of total crude edible oils decreased to 2.27 million tonnes (mt) in November-December of 2021-22, against 2.39 mt in the corresponding period the previous oil year. With this, the share of crude edible oil in the total edible oil import basket fell to 96.5 per cent in November-December 2021-22 from 99.5 per cent in November-December 2020-21. Import of refined edible oils in the total edible oils basket went up from 0.5 per cent in November-December 2020-21 to 3.5 per cent in November-December 2021-22.
Stating that India had imported 1.66 mt of CPO in January-March 2020-21 and just 11,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein, Mehta said nearly 1-1.2 mt of RBD palmolein is likely to arrive during the January-March quarter this year, replacing much of CPO, as there is a wide disparityof ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a tonne of processing. Reduction in duty difference and the Government’s decision to allow free import of RBD palmolein at lower duty till March 31, 2022, are the reasons for this.
It indicates that Indian refiners face a huge disparity, he said, adding it will compel them to close down palm oil refineries.
Overall palm oil imports (including CPO and refined palm oils) decreased to 1.10 mt (47 per cent) in November-December 2021-22 in the total edible oil basket, against 1.38 mt (58 per cent) in the corresponding period previous oil year. As a result, overall soft oil imports rose to 1.25 mt (53 per cent) during November-December 2021-22 in the total edible oil import basket, from 1.02 mt (42 per cent) in the corresponding period the previous oil year. Mehta attributed this to the increased import of soyabean oil.
Import of soyabean oil went up to 8.66 lakh tonnes (lt) during November-December of the oil year 2021-22, against 5.73 lt in the first two months of the oil year 2020-21.
Edible oil imports likely to remain flat during oil year 2021-22
He said the import has been expensive as the rupee depreciated against the dollar to touch ₹75.39 dollar in December. In November, it was at ₹74.48 against the dollar.
Indonesia and Malaysia are the major suppliers of palm oil to India. During November-December 2021-22, Malaysia supplied 6.44 lt of CPO and 17,500 tonnes of RBD palmolein, and Indonesia 2.95 lt of CPO and 64,767 tonnes of RBD palmolein.
India imported 5.95 lt of crude soyabean degummed oil from Argentina, and 3.66 lt of crude sunflower oil from Ukraine during the period.
The total vegetable oil (both edible and non-edible) import stood at 1.22 mt during December 2021 against 1.35 mt in December 2020, down by 10 per cent. This included 1.21 mt of edible oils and 9,823 tonnes of non-edible oils.
The overall import of vegetable oils stood at 2.41 mt during the first two months of oil year 2021-22, against 2.45 mt in the corresponding period of the previous year, down by 2.4 per cent.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Target Maturity Funds are ideal for investors who want some return predictability and have an investment goal ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...