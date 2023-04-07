People’s Action for National Integration (PANI) has partnered with Dvara E-Registry to access and provide the FPO (farmer producer organisation) digital platform — Doordrishti — to small and marginal farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement, the project, which is an initiative of Tata Trusts, aims to reach 10,000 farmers in the region, for which PANI is the implementation agency. Under the project, PANI will be setting up FPO in Balrampur district of the State and will be leveraging the Doordrishti platform to enable seamless access to an array of services for the onboarded farmers.

Doordrishti is a mobile and web-based platform developed by Dvara E-Registry allows farmers, FPOs, and partner institutions to leverage traditional and alternative data to digitise farmer and FPO lands, as well as business activity, and provide farmers of FPOs with farm and crop-specific products and services via a digital mode of information sharing, it said.

Impacting rural lives

The platform provides critical data on crop area, aggregated month-wise demand of inputs at farmer, village and FPO level, which helps FPOs in business planning, inventory management, and efficient use of credit. It also connects farmers with input suppliers, commodity buyers, warehouse linkages, and financial institutions, commodity price updates and provides agronomic and weather advice, it said.

Quoting Tarun Katoch, Co-Founder and Head-Value Chain of Dvara E-Registry, the statement said, “By joining forces with PANI, we aim to create a significant impact on the lives of farmers by providing them with the essential tools and resources needed to enhance productivity and achieve financial stability. Together, we are committed to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for India’s agricultural community.”

Deo Datt Singh, Head of Operations of PANI, said PANI works with small and marginal farmers to improve their living conditions so that they can make independent, environmentally sustainable decisions. “The collaboration with Dvara E Registry and the use of the Doordrishti platform will be a watershed moment in the journey of small and marginal farmers towards sustainable farming. This application will undoubtedly improve collective decision-making and farmer empowerment in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said.

