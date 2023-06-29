A delegation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing visited the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Headed by PC Gaddigoudar, Lok Sabha member from Bagalkot constituency in Karnataka, the group visited several research facilities at the institute and interacted with the scientists to assess their research programmes on marine fisheries and allied areas.

The delegation comprised six MPs and other officials

The visitors were briefed about CMFRI’s work including marine capture fisheries; mariculture activities like cage fish farming, seaweed farming, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture and technology development for breeding commercially important marine fishes; marine biodiversity and environment management; fish genetics and marine biotechnology; and socio-economic aspects and extension activities, among others.

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan and the heads of various divisions discussed the institute’s future plans, emphasising their effort to maintain the sustainability of marine fisheries. The members of the delegation acknowledged the institute’s ivital role in ensuring food security and promoting sustainable fisheries.

Besides Gaddigoudar, the other visiting MPs were Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Masthan Rao Beeda, Ram Nath Thakur, Devendra Singh, and Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara.

