Parts of North, West India continue to get rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram, September 2
Parts of North India and West India, including parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch received rainfall into Wednesday evening even as projections for the following week indicate the possibility of more rain coming their way.
India Meteorological Department (MD) said heavy rainfall was reported from isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch. The maximum (in cm) was recorded at Veraval — 10; followed by Delhi Palam and Lodi Road with 8 each; and Ridge and Ayanagar with 5 each. Rain deficiency for the country as a whole has dropped by a percentage point to nine per cent on Wednesday.
Rains for South from weekend
Rainfall was reported elsewhere at Jalpaiguri, Churu, Porbandar, Rajkot and Khammam (4 cm); North Lakhimpur, New Kandla, Bhagalpur and Bhubaneshwar — 3 each; Okha, Vijayawada, Karwar, Honavar, Jorhat, Kohima and Nandigama — 2 each, according to an update this (Thursday) morning.
The US Climate Prediction Centre suggests an enhanced rainfall regime sitting over the South Peninsula until September 7 before extending to cover almost the entire country (except extreme South Peninsula) till September 14. So, North and North-West India can expect even more rains until then.
IMD projections also point to a fresh low-pressure area forming over East and Central Bay of Bengal around September 7 and crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts yet again. It is forecast to wend its way through Central India and West India before being guided towards the Delhi region.
Fresh low-pressure area
An extended outlook from September 7 to 9 issued by the IMD says that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over West and North Peninsular India. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over East India and adjoining Central India.
On Thursday morning, the monsoon trough remains south of its normal axis and passes through Okha, Surat, Indore, Raipur, Gopalpur and, thence, southeastwards to the Central Bay of Bengal. The remnant circulation from an earlier low-pressure area persists over the southern parts of East Gujarat.
A second trough originating from this circulation persists and runs down to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. A third, from here to North-West Uttar Pradesh across East Rajasthan, too persists.
Array of helpful troughs
These will combine to trigger fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat until Friday; with isolated very heavy falls over North Konkan today (Thursday); and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Friday. Isolated heavy falls are likely over South Rajasthan today.
Rainfall may increase over South Peninsula and West India from Friday (tomorrow) as fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.
Rainfall activity over Northeast India (Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura) may remain subdued from today (Thursday), the IMD said.
