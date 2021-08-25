Patchy Indian monsoon set to cheer palm traders 3,000 miles away

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Faltering monsoon rains in India are posing a risk to domestic soybean and peanut crops, and may prompt the world’s biggest palm oil importer to boost purchases from top growers Indonesia and Malaysia.
The world’s second-most populous nation depends on overseas suppliers for as much as 70 per cent of its edible oil needs. Concerns are growing that deficient monsoon rains this year could hurt crops, raise food prices, threaten a nascent economic recovery and boost imports of farm goods.
Also read:Centre allows import of 12 lakh tonne of GM soyameal
Inbound shipments of palm oil will be higher in the year starting on November 1 than an estimated 8 million tons in 2020-21, said GG Patel, a veteran trader and managing partner of GGN Research. He didn’t provide an estimate for the next year. India mainly imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, which are about 2,400 miles and 3,000 miles away respectively from New Delhi.
Deficient showers in Gujarat, India’s biggest peanut grower, and erratic showers in Madhya Pradesh, the nation’s number one producer of soybeans, are likely to hit oilseed crops, said Patel, who has been trading edible oils for more than five decades. Poor rains in the northern Rajasthan will potentially curtail prospects for winter-sown mustard crop as well due to a reduction in soil moisture, he said.
Also read: Import duty on soya, sunflower oils cut
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather Services Pvt. said Monday that India is likely to miss a normal monsoon forecast due to patchy rains in July and August and an unfavourable weather pattern. According to the India Meteorological Department, the nation’s weather bureau, cumulative rainfall in the June-September rainy season so far has been 9 per cent below normal.
Soybean production in 2021-22 will be lower than the estimated 9.2 million tons for the previous year, while peanut output may drop from 5.4 million tons, he said.
Also watch: Why the Oil Palm Mission is crucial for India
According to the farm ministry, total area under monsoon-sown oilseeds was 18.8 million hectares (46.5 million acres) as of August 20, compared with 19 million hectares a year earlier. Sowing of some crops will continue until the end of this month, it said.
Showers in Gujarat have been 47 per cent lower than average so far, the weather office said. Weaker monsoon conditions will continue to prevail over several parts of the country during the next 4 to 5 days.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...