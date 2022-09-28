The Plant-Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) has launched a Navratri campaign titled ‘Switch to Plant-Based Foods – Navratri Se Shubharambh’ from September 26 to October 5.

Quoting Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director of PBFIA, a statement said Navratri is all about the triumph of good over evil. PBFIA and its members are acting as a force for the good, and are taking plant-based foods to every household through food tasting events, meet-ups and institutional tie-ups. “I invite everyone to embrace ‘Navratri se Shubharambh’ and make an auspicious start to their plant-based journey,” he said.

The campaign is a physical and a digital awareness programme. With participation from multiple institutes primarily involved in food technology, hotel management, nutrition and agriculture courses, PBFIA aims to reach two million people through this campaign. On-ground activities like symposiums, expert talks, chef competition and formation of plant-based clubs are part of this.

The statement said this will increase the understanding about the immense potential of the plant-based foods sector while encouraging young, bright minds to innovate, research, and get invested in this expanding industry.

Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Manager of Veganuary India, said: “Through this campaign, we will bust the myth that vegan eating is a Western concept by showcasing our lifestyle, culture and traditional delicacies that are plant-based, season-appropriate and healthy. Veganuary will show you exciting recipes, brands, tips and places to enjoy the festivities while being vegan.”

