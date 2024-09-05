PDRL, an innovator in drone technology, has launched an advanced SaaS platform – BhuMeet – to connect drone service providers with farmers. A media statement said this is designed to revolutionise how essential drone services such as agricultural spraying and surveying are accessed and managed.

Quoting Anil Chandaliya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PDRL, a media statement said: “As India continues to embrace advanced technologies to revolutionise its agriculture sector, we at PDRL are proud to introduce BhuMeet, a platform that will fundamentally change how farmers access essential drone services. By bridging the gap between farmers and reliable service providers, BhuMeet not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers the agricultural community to harness the full potential of drone technology. We believe this innovation will set new standards in the industry and play a vital role in modernising agriculture across the nation.”

Expanding reach

BhuMeet will streamline drone spraying operations, enabling the completion of tasks that once took weeks in just hours, it said.

BhuMeet enables users to find and hire top drone service providers based on their service records and proximity, ensuring efficient and localised service delivery. The platform offers drone service providers the opportunity to expand their reach, connect with potential customers, and drive business growth through enhanced service management, it added.

