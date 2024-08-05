AeroGCS, a drone ground control station software by the drone-tech company PDRL, will be involved in spraying on farms by drones on around 3 crore acres of land. A media statement said around 3 crore acres of spraying operations are to be conducted using the software of AeroGCS GREEN and AeroGCS Enterprise.

In particular, it will be involved in IFFCO’s project to spray nano urea and other products for crops covering 400 lakh acres in 2024. At least 70 per cent of the drone firms which are involved in the IFFCO project will likely use the softwared of AergoGCS.

The company statement said AeroGCS GREEN is designed for agricultural spraying, providing users with advanced features that enhance crop management and protection with precision spraying. AeroGCS GREEN ensures accurate fertilizer application, leading to healthier crops and increased yields.

AeroGCS Enterprise caters to large-scale drone operations, offering sophisticated features for managing extensive spraying with accurate flight logs and detailed insights.

Seamless synchronisation

It said that drone manufacturers and service providers can effortlessly calculate acreage and other key metrics, offering IFFCO accurate billing information and performance reports.

Additionally, AeroGCS GREEN, the software for drone flight operations, will control all drones in this project, ensuring seamless synchronisation with AeroGCS Enterprise in real time.

The statement said IFFCO has launched a comprehensive initiative encompassing 1,270 demonstrations of Nano-DAP (liquid) in 413 districts and 200 trials of Nano Urea Plus (liquid) in 100 districts.

Quoting Anil Chandaliya, Chief Executive Officer of PDRL, the statement said, “Indian agriculture faces a crucial choice between boosting food production and preserving the environment. At PDRL, we see drone technology as a transformative force for India’s farming sector. PDRL is a pioneer in drone technology with AeroGCS GREEN and AeroGCS Enterprise, which provide real-time analytics to enhance crop management and protection through precision spraying for healthier crops. This will aid over 1 crore farmers by increasing their productivity by 20 per cent and supporting the growth of the agricultural sector. Through this initiative, we not only aim to enhance agricultural efficiency but also to promote sustainable practices like Nano Urea, an advanced nanotechnology-based agri input promoted by IFFCO.”

