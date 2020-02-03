Pepper growers upbeat on proposal for safeguard duties

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The pepper farming community has hailed the budget announcement to strengthen the provisions for safeguard duties pertaining to imports, saying that it will help control shipments into the country.
The growing community is awaiting further steps on imports at ₹500 per kg and selling at ₹300 buying at ₹270 from Sri Lanka at the invoice price of ₹500 MIP. This clearly confirms havala and money-laundering and is detrimental to domestic pepper growers, Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said.
The reference made to bilateral agreements and FTAs that are detrimental to the domestic industry and farmers by the Finance Minister in the budget speech has given them hopes of earning better revenue. The farming community is looking at necessary steps from the government to stop this menace once and for all, Shamji said.
He pointed out that the presence of smuggled pepper in the consuming markets continues to impact prices, which is evident from the drop of ₹1 per kg in Kochi on Monday in spite of an offtake of 44 tonnes. The prices continue to decline for the last few consecutive days and the drop in the last one week was ₹7 per kg.
The average price realisation for ungarbled varieties was ₹310, while MG1 garbled varieties were quoted at ₹330. New pepper stood at ₹300.
According to Shamji, buyers are holding back because of the price drop even as arrivals have started picking up, including from Wayanad. However, the domestic demand continue to be slow because of the availability of smuggled pepper.
He urged the government to take some measures on a warfooting to strictly monitor such illegal pepper movements through the borders.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...