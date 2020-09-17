Pepper growers warned about Indonesian imports

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Karnataka arecaunt farmers have cautioned pepper growers over the possibilities of intrusion of Indonesian pepper into the domestic market under the guise of Sri Lankan produce.
Their concern comes in the wake of the reported detection of Indonesian arecanut in some containers bearing the certificate of origin from Sri Lankan authorities. As Indonesian pepper harvest is on and its prices are ruling lower vis-a-vis Sri Lankan commodity, the farmers warned that such a trade could happen in pepper shipments as well from the island nation.
They urged pepper growers in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to be more careful of such a move, as habitual law breakers may utilise the emerging business opportunity. Meanwhile, traders in Kochi market pointed out that the entire 21 tonnes of offered quantity was from Sri Lanka imported via Tuticorin Port. The daily rise in prices has forced farmers and primary market dealers to retain produce on anticipation of a further price rise.
Spot prices were up by ₹2 per kg to ₹328 for ungarbled varieties. The market has started showing an upward trend by ₹5/kg throughout the week and farmers are unwilling to part with their stock, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.
