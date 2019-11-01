Pepper movement in Kochi affected due to inclement weather

The inclement weather in Idukki high ranges and Wayanad has affected the movement of black pepper from these centres to Kochi for trading on Friday.

According to Kishore Shamji, Kishor Spices, the travel ban in these places issued by respective district collectors have hindered the transportation of pepper from the production centres to terminal markets. Normally, the growers load their consignments in the evening and transport it in the night for the morning trade in Kochi. However, the cyclonic storms followed by rains in many areas affected the goods movement.

So far there are no pepper arrivals in Kochi market and traders are expecting that the consignments would reach in the afternoon, Shamji said.

Good quantity arrival for cardamom auctions

Cardamom auctions have registered good arrivals on Friday as is evident from the quantity on offer at Spices Park, Puttady. The auction centre has received a total around 70 tonnes both for the morning and afternoon auctions.

According to traders, the market is likely to be strong and steady as the two auctioneers are known for ensuring better quality and pricing for the trade.

In the morning auction conducted by Header Systems India Pvt Ltd, the quantity on offer was 38 tonnes, while in the afternoon auctions carried out by Mas Enterprises, the quantity was 35 tonnes. The presence of well known auctioneers always guarantee good and almost equal quantity in both the sessions, traders said.

Traders are also anticipating better arrivals in the coming months on account of the current spell of rains, which would result in a drop in prices. Currently, the market is realizing better prices.