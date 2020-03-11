Pepper prices bottomed out, set to move forward

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Pepper prices seem to have bottomed out because of the presence of more buyers than sellers in the physical market.
According to traders, the prices are likely to remain steady in the coming days depending on Ugadi demand and other festivals during mid-April. The prices are expected to move in line with demand since the supply side is getting more tighter, they said.
Kochi pepper prices remained steady at ₹299 for ungarbled varieties and the entire quantity of 38 tonnes offered was traded. MG-1 garbled grades fetched ₹319, while new pepper was sold at ₹289.
Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices pointed out that the farmers/dealers, who are in a hurry to sell pepper for the last few days, have slowed down. It is reported that these farmers/dealers have paid back their agriculture loans in February itself to get a bonus on interest and those who pay on or before March 15 also received some benefits on interests as well as fresh loans on April 1.
The dealers who have to pay advance income tax on or before March 15 were also going slow on their buying. However, sellers who are offering pepper have insisted for March delivery/March payments in view of the financial year ending, he said.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
There are risks in purchasing an old apartment, though there are pluses, too; what’s required is sound ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...