Agri Business

Pepper prices remain unchanged

V Sajeev Kumar Kochi | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

File photo

Pepper prices remain unchanged at the major trading hub Kochi on Thursday.

The price of all varieties remain unchanged, garbled pepper stood at 339 per kg. The average prices of ungarbled pepper was Rs 319 per kg and new pepper was settled at Rs304.

The quantity on offer was five tonnes.

Reports of huge carry forward stocks in major producing countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia have made an impact on black pepper prices, witnessing selling pressure. However, the present domestic climatic conditions are favorable for new crops, says traders.

Pepper December futures gained by 2.15 per cent or Rs 6.90 when last traded at Rs 327.90 on Thursday, analysts at Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said.

Published on November 14, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rubber prices witness mixed trends