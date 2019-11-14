Pepper prices remain unchanged at the major trading hub Kochi on Thursday.

The price of all varieties remain unchanged, garbled pepper stood at 339 per kg. The average prices of ungarbled pepper was Rs 319 per kg and new pepper was settled at Rs304.

The quantity on offer was five tonnes.

Reports of huge carry forward stocks in major producing countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia have made an impact on black pepper prices, witnessing selling pressure. However, the present domestic climatic conditions are favorable for new crops, says traders.

Pepper December futures gained by 2.15 per cent or Rs 6.90 when last traded at Rs 327.90 on Thursday, analysts at Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said.